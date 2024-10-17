QUEBEC CITY, Oct. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - iA Financial Group (TSX: IAG) (the "Company") will host an Investor Event on Monday, February 24, 2025, in Toronto. The event will feature an update on the Company's growth strategy, including a deep dive on U.S. operations and key objectives of the Canadian businesses. Investors and financial analysts are welcome to attend either in person or virtually. Analysts attending will have the opportunity to participate in live Q&A sessions.

Date: Monday, February 24, 2025

Location: Omni King Edward Hotel, 37 King Street East, Toronto

Webcast: An audio and a video webcast will be available live and on demand afterward.

To indicate your interest in participating in the event in person, please complete this form.

More information, including the full agenda, will be posted later on the Company's website at ia.ca, under About iA, in the section Investor Relations/Events and Presentations/2025 Investor Event.

About iA Financial Group

iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is an important Canadian public company and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IAG.

ia.ca

iA Financial Group is a business name and trademark of iA Financial Corporation Inc. and Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.

Investor Relations: Marie-Annick Bonneau, Office: 418-684-5000, ext. 104287, Email: [email protected]