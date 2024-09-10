QUEBEC CITY, Sept. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - iA Financial Group today launched the eighth edition of its Canada-wide philanthropic contest. From September 10 to October 14, charities are invited to submit their proposals for what they would do with a $100,000 donation. The charities that submit the most inspiring proposals will share a total of $500,000 to carry out their project or pursue their mission.

This year's contest focuses on societal issues, with donations going to support charities tackling social problems such as homelessness, food insecurity, dropping out of school, addictions, violence, discrimination, mental illness or isolation.

"Every year, our philanthropic contest is a most inspiring event, as we have the opportunity to see the remarkable efforts that organizations across the country are making to improve the lives of Canadians. We're so proud that this contest has become a source of renewed pride every year and we can continue to support causes that are so essential to our society," says Denis Ricard, President and Chief Executive Officer of iA Financial Group.

Philanthropy has always been deeply rooted in the culture of iA Financial Group. Originally created to mark the company's 125th anniversary celebrations in 2017, the philanthropic contest has since become an annual event. As part of its social commitment, each year the company donates one per cent of its net profits, with the annual contest being a central element of this commitment, unveiling a different theme each year.

In keeping with the group's donation policy, the contest is aimed at charitable organizations working in the health, education, environment or social services sectors. Participating organizations can have a mission directly linked to social issues, or propose a project associated with them.

At the end of the contest, 12 charities will be selected by a committee and announced to the general public on November 4. The general public will then be invited to vote for the organizations of their choice until November 27. Participating charities are divided into four geographic regions (Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic/Northern Canada) to ensure an equitable distribution of donations across the country. The four organizations that receive the most votes in their respective region will each be awarded $100,000, while the eight other finalists will each receive $10,000. The iA Financial Group employees' favourite organizations will also receive an additional $5,000. Winners will be announced between December 10 and 13.

Details of the contest and a full list of eligibility criteria are available at donations-contest.ia.ca/community .

Important dates:

September 10 to October 14 : charities register and submit proposals

: charities register and submit proposals October 14 to November 1 : committee selects 12 projects for public vote

: committee selects 12 projects for public vote November 4 : twelve finalists announced and public voting period opens

: twelve finalists announced and public voting period opens November 4 to 27 : public voting period

: public voting period December 10 to 13 : winners announced

Our sustainability ambition

To be a company that contributes to sustainable growth and the wellbeing of its clients, employees, partners, investors and communities, iA Financial Group makes sustainability a priority. To guide our day-to-day achievements, we integrate environmental, social and governance factors.

About iA financial group

iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is an important Canadian public company and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IAG (common shares).

iA Financial Group is a business name and trademark of iA Financial Corporation Inc. and Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.

