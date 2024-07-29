QUEBEC CITY, July 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. ("iA Insurance") announces that it has completed today the redemption of all of its issued and outstanding Non-Cumulative Class A Preferred Shares Series B (TSX: IAF.PR.B) (the "Series B Preferred Shares"). iA Insurance has paid to the holders of the Series B Preferred Shares the redemption price of $25 and an amount of $0.090625, being an amount equal to the cash dividend in respect of the third quarter, pro rated to the redemption date, representing a total redemption price of $25.090625 per Series B Preferred Share.

About iA Financial Group

iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is an important Canadian public company and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols IAG (common shares) and IAF (preferred shares).

