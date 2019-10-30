iA Financial Group presents the 2019 iA Financial Group toy parade

Quebec City, Oct. 30, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - iA Financial Group (Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.) is proud to present, for the 13th consecutive year, the popular toy parade in Quebec City. Everyone is invited to participate in the festivities on November 9th and 10th.

"Every year, the iA Financial Group toy parade puts sparkle in the eyes and joy in the hearts of the young and old alike. I invite everyone to come and enjoy this year's parade," said Denis Ricard, President and Chief Executive Officer of iA Financial Group. "While this enchanting event grows from year to year, it has managed to maintain it human dimension and stay close to the people. It's this human touch that we use with our clients and partners, day after day, as we continue to grow."

The 18th edition of the event will feature entertainment, music, surprises and more than 600 participants to entertain young and old! Angus the elephant, the iA Financial Group mascot, will be there to open the parade on Saturday and will also be at the party on Sunday at Place Jean-Béliveau.

This festive and colourful event is also an opportunity for iA Financial Group to support the Société Saint-Vincent de Paul and the Joujouthèque Basse-Ville toy library. Both organizations collect used toys during the parade and will distribute them, once refurbished, to organizations that help sick children and disadvantaged families.

As a company that is dedicated to community well-being, iA Financial Group is pleased to be an ambassador for many other family-friendly organizations and events. In 2018, iA Financial Group donated over five million dollars to several hundred organizations across Canada.

About iA Financial Group

Founded in 1892, iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management companies in Canada. It also operates in the United States. Its stock is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IAG (common shares) and IAF (preferred shares).

iA Financial Group is a business name and trademark of iA Financial Corporation Inc. and Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.

