QUEBEC CITY, Feb. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - iA Financial Group (TSX: IAG) is hosting an Investor Event today under the theme Ready for more, the iA way. The event will cover updates on growth strategy, with a particular focus on U.S. business operations and key objectives for Canadian units. The event will be held in person and streamed live for virtual attendees.

"iA's business model is unique. We have achieved very strong growth in recent years, owing to our different way of doing things, and we are ready to accelerate our growth trajectory even further," said Denis Ricard, President and CEO of iA Financial Group. "We are excited to unveil our new market guidance at today's Investor Event. The event emphasizes our robust growth track record and highlights the vast potential for expansion across both Canada and the United States, showcasing our distinctive business model, diverse product mix, best-in-class digital tools and robust distribution network that set us apart in the industry."

The new market guidance1 is:

Core earnings per common share (core EPS) 2 : 10%+ medium-term annual average growth

: 10%+ medium-term annual average growth Core return on common shareholder's equity (core ROE) 2 : 17%+ in 2027

: 17%+ in 2027 Organic capital generation 3 : $650+ million in 2025

: $650+ million in 2025 Core dividend payout ratio2: 25% to 35%

"iA Financial Group is presenting today new ambitious market guidance. Disciplined execution and prudent, capital-efficient management have been instrumental to our success and will continue to drive us forward on our path to growth," said Éric Jobin, Executive Vice-President, CFO and Chief Actuary of iA Financial Group.

Investor Event Details

iA Financial Group's 2025 Investor Event details are below:

Date: Monday, February 24, 2025 Time: Registration opens at 8:00 a.m. ET, with the session starting promptly at 8:30 a.m. ET and concluding at 12:00 p.m. ET (lunch will be served after the presentations). Location: In person at the Omni King Edward Hotel, 37 King Street East, Toronto, and via live webcast online. The webcast replay will be available after the event.

Presentation material is available on iA Financial Group's website at ia.ca, under About iA, in the Investor Relations section.

Within the meaning of applicable securities laws, such market guidance constitutes "financial outlook" and "forward-looking information". The purpose of this financial guidance is to provide a description of management's expectations regarding iA Financial Group's annual and medium-term financial performance and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Actual results could vary materially as a result of numerous factors, including the risk factors referenced herein. Certain material assumptions relating to market guidance provided herein and other related financial and operating targets are described in the Investor Event 2025 presentation material. See "Forward-Looking Statements" below for more information. Core EPS, core ROE and dividend payout ratio, core are non-IFRS ratios. See "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" below for more information. Organic capital generation is a supplementary financial measure. See "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" below for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain statements that are predictive or otherwise forward-looking in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as "may", "will", "could", "should", "would", "suspect", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "believe", "estimate", and "continue" (or the negative thereof), as well as words such as "objective", "goal", "guidance", "outlook" and "forecast", or other similar words or expressions. Such statements constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities laws. In this document, forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to financial and market guidance, strategies and outlook. These statements are not historical facts; they represent only expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and are subject to change.

Although iA Financial Group believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. In addition, certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Certain material assumptions relating to market guidance provided herein and other related financial and operating targets are described in the Investor Event 2025 presentation material. Such presentation material is available on iA Financial Group's website at ia.ca, under About iA, in the Investor Relations section. The Corporation's dividend and distribution policy is subject to change, and dividends and distributions are declared or made at the discretion of the Board of Directors.

Material factors and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, but are not limited to: general business and economic conditions; level of competition and consolidation and ability to adapt products and services to market or customer changes; information technology, data protection, governance and management, including privacy breach, and information security risks, including cyber risks; level of inflation; performance and volatility of equity markets; interest rate fluctuations; hedging strategy risks; accuracy of information received from counterparties and the ability of counterparties to meet their obligations; unexpected changes in pricing or reserving assumptions; iA Financial Group liquidity risk, including the availability of funding to meet financial liabilities at expected maturity dates; mismanagement or dependence on third-party relationships in a supply chain context; ability to attract, develop and retain key employees; risk of inappropriate design, implementation or use of complex models; fraud risk; changes in laws and regulations, including tax laws; contractual and legal disputes; actions by regulatory authorities that may affect the business or operations of iA Financial Group or its business partners; changes made to capital and liquidity guidelines; risks associated with the regional or global political and social environment; geopolitical and trade uncertainty; climate-related risks including extreme weather events or longer-term climate changes and the transition to a low-carbon economy; iA Financial Group's ability to meet stakeholder expectations on environmental, social and governance matters; the occurrence of natural or man-made disasters, international conflicts, pandemic diseases (such as the COVID-19 pandemic) and acts of terrorism; and downgrades in the financial strength or credit ratings of iA Financial Group or its subsidiaries.

Material factors and assumptions used in the preparation of financial outlook include, but are not limited to: accuracy of estimates, assumptions and judgments under applicable accounting policies, and no material change in accounting standards and policies applicable to iA Financial Group; no material variation in interest rates; no significant changes to iA Financial Group's effective tax rate; no material changes in the level of iA Financial Group's regulatory capital requirements; availability of options for deployment of excess capital; credit experience, mortality, morbidity, longevity and policyholder behaviour being in line with actuarial experience studies; investment returns being in line with iA Financial Group's expectations and consistent with historical trends; different business growth rates per business unit; no unexpected changes in the economic, competitive, insurance, legal or regulatory environment or actions by regulatory authorities that could have a material impact on the business or operations of iA Financial Group or its business partners; no unexpected change in the number of shares outstanding; and the non‑materialization of risks or other factors mentioned or discussed elsewhere in this document or found in the "Risk Management" section of iA Financial Group's Management's Discussion and Analysis for 2024 that could influence iA Financial Group's performance or results. Economic and financial instability, driven by geopolitical tensions such as the Ukraine war, Middle East conflicts and other global conflicts, as well as tensions related to China, could cause global market volatility. In addition, trade barriers, such as potential and actual tariffs by the U.S., could shift global growth and trade patterns and have a ripple effect on supply chains, potentially further disrupting markets. These events, among others, could lead to reduced consumer and investor confidence, significant financial volatility, or limited growth opportunities. Political instability in Canada and potential early elections add to the uncertainty.

Additional information about the material factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations and about material factors or assumptions applied in making forward-looking statements may be found in the "Risk Management" section of the Management's Discussion and Analysis for 2024, the "Management of Financial Risks Associated with Financial Instruments and Insurance Contracts" note to the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024 and elsewhere in iA Financial Group's filings with the Canadian Securities Administrators, which are available for review at sedarplus.ca.

The forward-looking statements in this document reflect iA Financial Group's expectations as of the date of this document. iA Financial Group does not undertake to update or release any revisions to these forward‑looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures

iA Financial Group reports its financial results and statements in accordance with IFRS® Accounting Standards ("IFRS"). iA Financial Group also publishes certain financial measures or ratios that are not presented in accordance with IFRS.

iA Financial Group uses non-IFRS and other financial measures when evaluating its results and measuring its performance. iA Financial Group believes that such measures provide additional information to better understand its financial results and assess its growth and earnings potential, and that they facilitate comparison of the quarterly and full year results of iA Financial Group's ongoing operations. Since such non-IFRS and other financial measures do not have standardized definitions and meaning, they may differ from similar measures used by other institutions and should not be viewed as an alternative to measures of financial performance, financial position or cash flow determined in accordance with IFRS. iA Financial Group strongly encourages investors to review its financial statements and other publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Non-IFRS ratios in this document include core earnings per common share (core EPS); core return on common shareholders' equity (core ROE); and dividend payout ratio, core. Core earnings (losses) is a non-IFRS financial measure used in the calculation of such non-IFRS financial ratios.

Supplementary financial measures in this document include organic capital generation.

For relevant information about non-IFRS and other financial measures, including a reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measure presented by iA Financial Group, see the "Non‑IFRS and Additional Financial Measures" section in the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the period ending December 31, 2024, which is hereby incorporated by reference and is available for review on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca or on iA Financial Group's website at ia.ca.

About iA Financial Group

iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is an important Canadian public company and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IAG (common shares).

iA Financial Group is a business name and trademark of iA Financial Corporation Inc. and Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.

Information: Investor Relations: Caroline Drouin, Office phone: 418-684‐5000, ext. 103281, Email: [email protected]; Public Relations : Chantal Corbeil, Office phone: 514-247-0465, Email: [email protected]