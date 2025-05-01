iA Financial Group makes strides in financial planning with the launch of My Financial Journey™ for iA Premier advisors

QUEBEC CITY, May 1, 2025 /CNW/ - iA Financial Group has deployed My Financial Journey™, a digital financial planning tool, to brokerage network advisors who are eligible for the iA Premier recognition program. This innovative needs analysis tool—unparalleled in the industry and wholly developed by iA Financial Group—enables advisors to offer their clients a personalized plan aligned with their financial objectives at every stage of their lives.

Launched in 2021, My Financial Journey™ was first offered to over 2,000 Individual Insurance Savings and Retirement advisors in the Career network. Since then, My Financial Journey™, a comprehensive solution that facilitates the analysis of clients' overall financial needs, has equipped them to better support their clients in their financial decisions. My Financial Journey™ optimizes recommendations by taking into account clients' savings capacity and their protection needs. To date, more than 300,000 financial journeys have been undertaken, thereby optimizing the financial planning of many clients.

"As we strive to be a key partner for all of our advisors across Canada, we are pleased to offer My Financial Journey™ to an even greater number of them, helping them better serve their clients so they can feel confident and secure about their future. This tool, developed by iA Financial Group, once again demonstrates our indisputable ability to combine human and digital expertise in a secure environment," stated Renée Laflamme, Executive Vice-President, Individual Insurance, Savings and Retirement.

About iA PREMIER

The iA PREMIER recognition program offers a unique experience to brokers in the Individual Insurance, Savings and Retirement industry. Over 1,500 brokers qualified in 2025 and enjoy exclusive access, privileges and rewards to help them propel their success.

About My Financial Journey

My Financial Journey provides clients with a comprehensive overview of their financial situation, recommendations based on their retirement goals, and projections of their incomes and expenses after retirement.

About iA Financial Group

iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is one of Canada's largest public companies. It is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IAG (common shares).

iA Financial Group is a business name and trademark of iA Financial Corporation Inc.

