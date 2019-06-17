iA Financial Group launches its high interest savings account

A great solution for people who want to combine their investments and savings in the same account

QUEBEC CITY, June 17, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - iA Financial Group today announces the launch of its new high interest savings account, now available to all individual savings and retirement clients. The iA Financial Group high interest savings account offers a number of key advantages to the company's clients.

"The arrival of the high interest savings account is an important step in the diversification of our range of investment options. It's a great solution for clients looking to invest some of their money away from the risk of a stock market downturn", states Pierre Vincent, Senior Vice-President, Distribution and Product Development at iA Financial Group. "Our objective is to meet the financial needs of our clients, whatever they may be."

It should be noted that in 2016, iA Financial Group launched its RESP product, My Education+, its first savings product to offer a high interest account option. It was an instant success, and clients and advisors will be delighted to hear that the company now offers a similar solution in all its savings products, regardless of registration type (RESP, TFSA, RRIF).

Clients now have the opportunity to take advantage of the benefits of segregated funds, like creditor protection and quick and confidential payment to beneficiaries in case of death, while having access to their savings at any time.

With a view to simplify processes for advisors and, as a result, keep things simple for clients, iA Financial Group has made it so that there are no additional contracts to open in order to have access to the new high interest savings account, nor is there a minimum balance or fees.

Clients benefit from the ease of having all their investments (segregated funds, guaranteed interest funds and the High interest savings account) within a single contract.

About iA Financial Group

iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is one of Canada's largest public companies and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols IAG (common shares) and IAF (preferred shares).

iA Financial Group is a trademark and business name of iA Financial Corporation Inc. and Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.

