QUEBEC CITY, June 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, iA Financial Group launches iA PAR, its all new participating life insurance product designed for clients looking to maximize their estate value, gain access to a source of liquidity and diversify their investments.

"iA PAR once again demonstrates our commitment to constant innovation and to offering an unparalleled client experience and perfectly rounds out our product lineup," highlights Renée Laflamme, Executive Vice-President, Individual Insurance, Savings and Retirement at iA Financial Group. "We have always strived to offer solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients. That's why we are proud to now offer our new participating life insurance product and allow them to benefit from its advantages."

A flexible, highly competitive product

iA PAR meets the highest expectations of clients who wish to:

Maximize their estate value thanks to annual dividends

Generate a long-term source of liquidity to do things like increase their retirement income or reduce their premium payments

Provide a solid financial foundation for their children/grandchildren's future

Benefit from a source of tax-advantaged asset diversification with privileged access to institutional asset classes

iA PAR also offers some of the most sought-after features on the market:

Flexible payment terms of 10 or 20 years, or up to age 100

of 10 or 20 years, or up to age 100 Four dividend payment options , including the additional deposit option (ADO), which accelerates growth of the death benefit and cash surrender value

, including the additional deposit option (ADO), which accelerates growth of the death benefit and cash surrender value An included disability guarantee allowing access to cash surrender values

A distinctive sales experience for financial security advisors:

iA PAR is sold through EVO , our innovative transactional platform that offers a simplified experience adapted to the reality of advisors.

is sold through , our innovative transactional platform that offers a simplified experience adapted to the reality of advisors. iA PAR is also part of our product lineup offering instant acceptance at the point of sale for coverage up to one million dollars .

BONUS FOR LIFE | An advantageous launch offer!

Through October 31, 2020, clients who purchase iA PAR will benefit from a +0.25% rate increase on the current dividend scale for the life of their contract.

A seasoned investment team

The iA participating account is managed by our team at iA Investment Management (iAIM), a subsidiary of iA Financial Group. iAIM's goal is to maximize investment growth to give clients a strong, well-planned financial future and offer them a source of asset diversification targeting superior long-term returns.

Choosing iA PAR means benefitting from the excellence of iAIM, which is home to over one hundred investment professionals and successfully manages more than $80 billion in assets.

About iA Financial Group

iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is also one of Canada's largest public companies. iA Financial Group shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols IAG (common shares) and IAF (preferred shares).

iA Financial Group is a business name and trademark of iA Financial Corporation Inc. and Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.

