iA Financial Group extends its instant acceptance to up to $1M in individual life insurance

QUEBEC CITY, July 15, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Already a leader in instant acceptance with its EVO platform, iA Financial Group continues to innovate to make underwriting its individual life insurance products easier and quicker.

iA Financial Group today announced that medical requirements, like a blood profile, vital signs or urine test, will no longer be systematically required for clients 50 and under who buy up to one million dollars in life insurance.

This simplification to the underwriting process is possible thanks to technological advances, such as the use of predictive analytics models to evaluate applications. Going forward, advisors can confirm instant acceptance for most clients after completing a simple medical questionnaire.

"Constant innovation in our underwriting processes and instant acceptance at the point of sale consolidate our long-term relationship with our advisors and is a part of our commitment to make it quicker and easier to do business with us," confirms Valérie Lelièvre, Vice-President, Business Solutions, Distribution and Marketing. "The news announced today calls on the newest technologies to offer our clients and advisors an unrivalled underwriting experience."

About iA Financial Group

iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is one of Canada's largest public companies and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols IAG (common shares) and IAF (preferred shares).

iA Financial Group is a trademark and business name of iA Financial Corporation Inc. and Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.

For further information: Pierre Picard, Manager, Public Relations, Phone: 418-684-5000, ext. 101660, Email: pierre.picard@ia.ca

