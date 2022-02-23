QUEBEC CITY, Feb. 23, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - iA Financial Group is pleased to announce that two of its senior executives are winners of the Top of Quebec's Financial Industry Leaders, organized annually by the Finance et Investissement newspaper and unveiled last night. This highly coveted award is intended to celebrate the success of executives and senior managers in the Quebec financial industry.

Mr. Denis Ricard, President and Chief Executive Officer, was the overall winner in the "Life and Health Insurers" category and Ms. Renée Laflamme, Executive Vice-President, Individual Insurance, Savings and Retirement, won in the "Leaders/Executives in the Financial Industry" category. This year, the jury also awarded five special mentions. Pierre Miron, Executive Vice-President and Chief Transformation Officer, received one of these mentions for his achievements in innovation.

This year's Top of Quebec's Financial Industry Leaders included seven categories and a total of some 50 finalists. The winners were chosen by a jury of eight people from the finance and media communities.

"I would like to congratulate all the finalists. It is an honour for me to be part of such a quality group of leaders," said Denis Ricard. I accept this award on behalf of iA Financial Group, an exceptional company that truly gives everyone the chance to reach their full potential. Every day, I work with committed and inspiring employees, and I sincerely thank them. "

"I am very touched to receive this recognition and I would like to share it with my colleagues as well as with all the leaders and employees of iA Financial Group," stated Renée Laflamme. I would like to thank each and every one of them. Their commitment to the success of iA Financial Group, their hard work, their dynamism and their sense of service are remarkable and inspire me every day. To all our advisors, partners and clients, thank you for your trust."

"It is an honour to receive such a special mention from the jury and I sincerely thank them," noted Pierre Miron. It eloquently demonstrates the accuracy and dynamism of innovation at iA Financial Group and motivates us as an organization to continue along this path with vigor and determination. "

