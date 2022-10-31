QUEBEC CITY, Oct. 31, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - iA Financial Group, the leader in net sales of segregated funds in Canada since 2016, announces the addition of five new funds: four ESG (environmental, social and governance) funds and one global equity value fund. The firm is solidifying its leadership position in offering investors the opportunity to grow their savings through high-potential investment options that take advantage of sustainable, decarbonization trends and the current market environment.

Four new ESG funds: one of the best segregated fund offerings for this type of investment

Sustainable Canadian Equity (iAIM), a unique approach by iA Investment Management that invests in leading companies in Canada that apply best practices in sustainable investing, combined with thematic ESG solutions.





that apply best practices in sustainable investing, combined with thematic ESG solutions. Sustainable Balanced Portfolio (iAIM), an all-in-one balanced solution that provides access to a selection of sustainable strategies (green bonds, climate risk, carbon reduction, etc.) and brings together the expertise of the industry's leading firms in this area.





Fidelity Climate Leadership Balanced TM , a combination of equity and fixed income securities from issuers located around the world, designed to reduce risk and take advantage of opportunities created by the global decarbonization trend.





, a combination of equity and fixed income securities from issuers located around the world, designed to reduce risk and take advantage of opportunities created by the global decarbonization trend. Climate Strategy ( Wellington ), offered first by iA Financial Group in Canada , focuses on five main themes: low‑carbon electricity, energy efficiency, water and resource management, climate-resilient infrastructure and low-carbon transport.

An exclusive Canadian offering from renowned manager Wellington Management

Global Equity Opportunistic Value ( Wellington ), a value investment fund with a contrarian approach that seeks to identify high-potential companies from around the world that are sometimes overlooked by other investors.

"At iA Financial Group, we are here to provide the solutions and products our clients need, now and for the long term. That's why we continue to invest and innovate. This year, we are adding four new ESG segregated funds to our offering, making it one of the most comprehensive on the market for this type of investment fund," notes Renée Laflamme, Executive Vice-President, Individual Insurance, Savings and Retirement.

These five new funds are available in the Classic 75/75 and 75/100 series of the IAG Savings and Retirement Plan as well as in My Education+.

Concrete actions for a sustainable future

iA Financial Group is committed to establishing a sustainability strategy through concrete actions and engaging practices in its operations. Being a company that contributes to sustainable growth and wellbeing for its clients, employees, partners, investors and communities is at the heart of its mission.

"Prioritizing ESG factors is not a fad, it's an essential condition of success for companies in the twenty-first century. The addition of four ESG segregated funds is a good illustration of our commitment to sustainable development and is one more element among our many concrete actions in this direction," concludes Renée Laflamme.

iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is an important Canadian public company and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols IAG (common shares) and IAF (preferred shares).

