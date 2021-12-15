QUEBEC CITY, Dec. 15, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - iA Financial Group is pleased to announce that a total of $2,074,766 will be donated to United Way-Centraide following the campaigns it ran among its employees across Canada. This is a 16% increase compared to 2020.

Over 50 employees joined forces to guarantee the success of these fundraising campaigns among their co‑workers in Quebec City, Montreal, Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver. The money raised by our employees is added to the company's contributions and, for the first time, we surpassed the two million dollar point.

"For years, iA Financial Group's employees have contributed to United Way-Centraide and I'd like to thank them publicly for their remarkable commitment and their generosity," highlights Denis Ricard, President and CEO. "The strong commitment of our employees to this cause and the notable increase in donations this year are much more significant in the context of the pandemic and remote work by most of them."

Philanthropy is one of the vital components of the role of iA Financial Group and its subsidiaries on a social level, in a veritable perspective of sustainable development and tangible support to communities. This year, the group made over 7.5 million dollars in donations to various social, community, health, education and environmental organizations.

About iA Financial Group

iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is an important Canadian public company and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols IAG (common shares) and IAF (preferred shares).

iA Financial Group is a business name and trademark of iA Financial Corporation Inc. and Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.

SOURCE iA Financial Group

For further information: Public Relations, Pierre Picard, Office phone: 418-684‐5000, ext. 101660, Email: [email protected], ia.ca