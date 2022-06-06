QUEBEC CITY, June 6, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - iA Financial Group is committing to supporting Indigenous post-secondary students in Canada through student bursaries organized by the Indigenous charity Indspire. iA will donate one million dollars over a period of five years for the iA Financial Group Indigenous Bursaries.

This means that $200,000 per year over the next five years (2022 to 2026 inclusive) will be awarded to students. Half of the funds will go to students in business programs and the other half will go to the students with the greatest financial need for their education costs. This financial support for Indigenous students is in addition to the $200,000 donated by iA in 2021 to the same student bursary program.

"We are very pleased to support the success of Indigenous students through this donation," says Denis Ricard, President and Chief Executive Officer of iA Financial Group. "This initiative is a reflection of our values and our presence across Canada. We believe in the importance of education to help people succeed, and therefore we are investing more and in the long term in this cause."

"Indspire is proud to be working in partnership with iA Financial Group on this very important program," says Mike DeGagné, President and Chief Executive Officer of Indspire. "Not only does it represent a significant new opportunity for Indigenous learners across the country, it is also a tangible sign of reconciliation in action."

Indspire is a national Indigenous registered charity that invests in the education of First Nations, Inuit and Métis people for the long-term benefit of these individuals, their families and communities and Canada.

Almost 90% of students supported by Indspire obtain diplomas and we are very proud to actively contribute to their success.

About iA Financial Group

iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada. It also operates in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is one of the largest publicly traded companies in the country. iA Financial Group shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols IAG (common shares) and IAF (preferred shares).

About Indspire

Indspire is an Indigenous national charity that invests in the education of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis people for the long-term benefit of these individuals, their families and communities, and Canada. With the support of its funding partners, Indspire provides financial awards, delivers programs, and shares resources so that First Nations, Inuit, and Métis students will achieve their highest potential. In 2020-2021, Indspire provided more than $20 million through 6,245 bursaries and scholarships to First Nations, Inuit, and Métis students across Canada.

iA Financial Group is a business name and trademark of iA Financial Corporation Inc. and Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.

SOURCE iA Financial Group

For further information: Public Relations, Pierre Picard, Office: 418-684-5000, ext. 101660, Email: [email protected], ia.ca; Brandon Meawasige, Director, Communications and Marketing, Office: 647-925-0611, Email: [email protected], indspire.ca