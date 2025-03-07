QUEBEC, March 7, 2025 /CNW/ - To mark International Women's Day on March 8, iA Financial Group (iA) is recognizing the efforts of four inspiring women at the company: Renée Laflamme, Sarah Nadeau, Gwen Gareau and Azmina Karim-Bondy. They have joined forces with the YWCAs of Quebec City, Toronto and Vancouver through their compassion and dedication to supporting women. A total donation of $600,000 was made to four important YWCA programs that offer women, girls and gender diverse individuals in need support, a safe environment and opportunities to reach their full potential.

The following testimonials underscore the positive impact of this funding for the programs.

YWCA Quebec – Cardinal Bégin Women's Rooming House

Renée Laflamme, Executive Vice-President, Individual Insurance, Savings and Retirement at iA, is ambassador of the YWCA's De l'ombre à la lumière (Out of the Shadows) fundraising event, and Sarah Nadeau, Vice-President, Transformation and Financial Performance at iA, is ambassador and board member of the YWCA Quebec's Cardinal-Bégin Women's Rooming House project. This home welcomes women and children fleeing domestic violence, offering a safe environment and resources to help them regain their independence and prepare to return to work.

"By supporting the YWCA Quebec's Cardinal-Bégin Women's Rooming House, iA Financial Group is providing a safe, welcoming environment where the women of our community can rebuild their lives and regain their independence. iA's generosity helps transform lives and contributes directly to building a more inclusive, resilient and humane society." – Olympe Beaudoin, General Manager, YWCA Quebec

YWCA Toronto – Health and Well-Being and Food Security Programs

Gwen Gareau, Senior Vice-President, iA Dealer Services and iA Auto Finance, will be representing iA at YWCA Toronto's Women of Distinction Awards and supports their Health and Well-being and Food Security programs. These programs provide nutritious meals, mental health support and housing services to over 13,000 women, gender diverse people and their families every year.

"YWCA Toronto's Health and Well-Being and Food Security programs provide critical support to the women, gender diverse individuals, and children we serve across the city of Toronto each year. Our continuum of services helps participants find stability and recover from the challenges of violence, poverty, food insecurity and homelessness they face. Through safe emergency shelter and permanent housing, nutritious meals, food hampers and one-on-one crisis counselling, we are able to address immediate needs. Additionally, healing arts therapies and holistic wrap-around supports, and access to employment and skills training tackle the complex mental, physical and financial health barriers many participants face, fostering long-term well-being and resilience." – Heather M. McGregor, Chief Executive Officer, YWCA Toronto.

YWCA Metro Vancouver – Crabtree Corner Housing and the Single Mothers' Support Groups

Azmina Karim-Bondy, Chief Legal Counsel, Dealer Services & SMS, iA Auto, represents iA every year at the Women of Distinction Awards. She supports the Crabtree Corner housing program, which offers transitional housing units for expecting and new mothers in recovery, and Single Mothers' Support Groups, which provide essential services and a supportive environment.

"Thank you, iA Financial Group, for over 15 years of generous support and unwavering commitment to the YWCA. Your dedication now extends to supporting Crabtree Corner Housing and the Single Mothers' Support Groups, making a profound difference in the lives of new mothers facing poverty and housing insecurity. With your help, these programs provide essential resources, including safe housing, parenting workshops, expert advice, and a supportive community, empowering mothers to thrive and create a stable foundation for their children. We are deeply grateful for your continued partnership." – Brenda Ulmer, Vice-President, Fund Development & Special Events YWCA Metro Vancouver

This donation is part of a large-scale philanthropy program, under which the company donated a total of $10.4 million to approximately 600 educational, social, community, environmental and health organizations in Canada in 2024.

About iA Financial Group

iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is one of Canada's largest public companies. It is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IAG.

iA Financial Group is a business name and trademark of iA Financial Corporation Inc. and Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.

Chantal Corbeil, Head of Public Affairs, Tel.: 514-247-0465