QUEBEC CITY, Dec. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - iA Financial Group is thrilled to congratulate the winning charities in its eighth annual philanthropic contest. Fondation La rue des Femmes (Montreal, Que.), Food4Kids Halton (Burlington, Ont.), Vancouver Food Runners (Vancouver, B.C.) and Qajuqturvik Community Food Centre (Iqaluit, Nunavut) will each receive $105,000 towards their work.

"Each year, we are deeply moved and impressed by the inspiring proposals submitted to our philanthropic contest by charities from all regions of Canada. Their remarkable work to improve the daily lives of Canadians is clear for all to see. I am proud that iA Financial Group plays a significant role in supporting charitable efforts across the country. On behalf of the company, I would like to thank every charity that submitted a proposal for the important work they do," said Denis Ricard, President and CEO of iA Financial Group.

This year's contest focused on societal issues, with donations going to charities tackling social problems such as homelessness, food insecurity, dropping out of school, addictions, violence, discrimination, mental illness and isolation.

Hundreds of charities from across Canada submitted proposals, which were carefully reviewed by a committee. From these, 12 finalists were selected, representing four geographic regions (Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec, and Atlantic/Northern Canada) to ensure fair distribution of donations. The Canadian public was then asked to vote on the finalists.

The top four charities will each receive a donation of $100,000, while $10,000 will be awarded to each of the remaining eight finalists. This will help create meaningful outcomes and support vital initiatives in local communities across Canada. An additional $5,000 donation will go to the four favorite charities as voted on by iA Financial Group's 10,000 employees.

$100,000 GRAND PRIZE RECIPIENTS

La rue des Femmes Foundation , Montreal ( Quebec )

iA Financial Group employee favorite (receiving an additional $5,000 donation)

The donation will offer a fresh start to women experiencing homelessness, many of whom have suffered deep trauma. Fondation La rue des Femmes will be able to expand its range of therapeutic care by opening our fourth home and offering more hours of personalized therapy. These treatments, such as psychotherapy, art therapy or addiction counseling, provide them with the tools they need and a safe environment to overcome their traumas. La rue des Femmes offers a complete care pathway helping thousands of women to regain their dignity and their lives. The organization's aim is to offer a better future to all the women it supports and help build a more just and inclusive society.

Food4Kids Halton , Burlington ( Ontario )

iA Financial Group employee favorite (receiving an additional $5,000 donation)

The donation will significantly enhance Food4Kids Halton's mission to combat childhood hunger and to support vulnerable families across the region of Halton. It will directly fund nutritious food for over 1,200 children in the organization's Weekends Without Hunger program, a lifeline for vulnerable children facing food insecurity and ensuring they have access to healthy meals when school nutrition programs are unavailable. Additionally, the funds will go towards establishing a youth internship initiative, empowering high school students with essential job skills and reducing isolation. This dual impact not only addresses immediate nutritional needs but also fosters long-term growth and stability within the community, helping to break the cycle of poverty.

Vancouver Food Runners , Vancouver ( British Columbia )

iA Financial Group employee favorite (receiving an additional $5,000 donation)

The donation will support the organization's small team of six staff to organize 10,000+ food rescues by volunteer drivers in 2025, which will deliver 1.6+ million pounds of healthy food to community members experiencing food insecurity. In addition, this will mitigate 2.7+ million pounds of CO2eq from the environment. Vancouver Food Runners' tech-powered and community-centred food recovery program is scaling rapidly to meet the demand from both food businesses and nonprofit partners. It partners with nonprofits to increase healthy food access for residents experiencing food insecurity. The organizations Vancouver Food Runners partners with support Indigenous, Black, immigrant and newcomer communities, at-risk children and youth, individuals experiencing disability and seniors who have a low income. More than 35,000 community members experiencing food insecurity are reached through Vancouver Food Runners' food program each month.

Qajuqturvik Community Food Centre , Iqaluit ( Nunavut )

iA Financial Group employee favorite (receiving an additional $5,000 donation)

The donation will support Qajuqturvik Community Food Centre's food access and education programs, including: Community Meal, its weekly produce box, country food box programs and Inuit Women's Circle. Qajuqturvik Community Food Centre aims to support individuals experiencing food insecurity in Iqaluit, Nunavut. Despite this small community, last year it served 66,000 meals, indicating the dire need for food security initiatives in the community.

THE EIGHT OTHER FINALISTS

L'AutonHommie, centre de ressources sur la condition masculine Québec Inc ( Quebec City, Que. )

) Pleins Rayons ( Cowansville, Que. )

) Canadian Mental Health Association, York Region Branch ( Newmarket, Ont. )

) Children's Aid Foundation of Canada ( Toronto, Ont. )

( ) Saskatoon Crisis Intervention Service ( Saskatoon, Sask. )

) Airdrie P.O.W.E.R. ( Airdrie, Alta. )

) Easter Seals Nova Scotia ( Dartmouth, N.S. )

) Greater Moncton YMCA ( Moncton, N.B. )

Our sustainability ambition

To be a company that contributes to sustainable growth and the wellbeing of its clients, employees, partners, investors and communities, iA Financial Group makes sustainability a priority. To guide our day-to-day achievements, we integrate environmental, social and governance factors.

About iA Financial Group

iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is one of Canada's largest public companies and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IAG (common shares).



iA Financial Group is a business name and trademark of iA Financial Corporation Inc. and Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.

SOURCE Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.

Source: Pierre Picard, Head of public affairs, iA Financial Group | ia.ca; Media contact: Charlotte Hefner, Middle Child |[email protected], 416‑580‑7727