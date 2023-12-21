QUEBEC CITY, Dec. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Once again this year, iA Financial Group is pleased to provide concrete support for the remarkable work being done by food banks and is announcing a donation of $200,000 to Food Banks Canada.

Food Banks Canada is a national charity working to maximize the efforts of more than 4,750 food banks and community organizations. With this network, Food Banks Canada is working towards their vision of a Canada where no one goes hungry, by focusing on relieving hunger today and preventing hunger tomorrow. This donation from iA will support local food banks in helping families who need it most.

In March 2023, there were almost 2 million visits to food banks across Canada, representing a 78.5% increase compared to March 2019 and a 32% increase compared to March 2022, which is the highest year-over-year increase in usage ever reported. In addition, one third of food bank clients are children.

"During the holiday season, food banks are stretched to the limit, at a time when families need them more than ever," said Denis Ricard, President and Chief Executive Officer of iA Financial Group. "As a company, we have to support them as much as we can, because their mission is essential."

"Right now, it's a very difficult time for many of our family and friends across the country, we know this because in 2023 food bank use hit its highest levels in Canadian history," shared Kirstin Beardsley, CEO, Food Banks Canada. "As the need continues to grow, we are so grateful to iA Financial Group for donating $200,000 to Food For All. This generous donation allows us to provide 400,000 meals to people across Canada experiencing food insecurity. Thank you iA Financial Group for your contribution, allowing us to work towards our vision of a Canada where no one goes hungry."

This donation is part of a large-scale philanthropy program, under which the company donated a total of $9.4 million to approximately 600 educational, social, community, environmental and health organizations in Canada in 2023.

In addition, this year, iA raised over $2.6 million in our annual United Way campaign, thanks to the generosity of our employees.

Our sustainable development approach

In order to be a company that contributes to sustainable growth and the wellbeing of its clients, employees, partners, investors and communities, iA Financial Group has made sustainable development a priority. To guide our achievements, we incorporate environmental, social and governance factors into our operations, as attested by our use of the iA Sustainable pictogram.

About iA Financial Group

iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is an important Canadian public company and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols IAG (common shares) and IAF (preferred shares).

About Food Banks Canada

Food Banks Canada provides national leadership to relieve hunger today and prevent hunger tomorrow in collaboration with the food bank network from coast to coast to coast. For 40 years, food banks have been dedicated to helping Canadians living with food insecurity. Over 4,750 food banks and community organizations come together to serve our most vulnerable neighbours who in March of this year made nearly two million visits to these organizations, according to our 2023 HungerCount Report. Over the past 10 years, as a system, we've sourced and shared over 635 million kilograms of food and Food Banks Canada has shared nearly $168 million in funding to help maximize collective impact and strengthen local capacity – while advocating for reducing the need for food banks. Our vision is clear: to create a Canada where no one goes hungry. Visit foodbankscanada.ca to learn more.

ia.ca

iA Financial Group is a business name and trademark of iA Financial Corporation Inc. and Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.

SOURCE iA Financial Group

For further information: Pierre Picard, Head of Public Affairs, Office: 418-684-5000, ext. 101660, Email: [email protected]