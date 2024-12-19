iA Financial Group donates $200,000 to Canadian food banks

QUEBEC CITY, QC, Dec. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - iA Financial Group is pleased to announce again this year a donation of $200,000 to Food Banks Canada.

Food Banks Canada is a national charity working to maximize the efforts of more than 5,500 food banks and community organizations. This donation from iA will support local food banks in helping people and families who need it most.

Food Banks Canada is the leader in addressing food insecurity in Canada. Its mission is to provide national leadership to relieve hunger today and prevent hunger tomorrow in collaboration with the food bank network from coast to coast to coast.

In March 2024, there were over 2 million visits to food banks across Canada, representing a 6% increase compared to March 2023. In addition, 700,000 visits to food banks this month will be from children.

"The purpose of iA Financial Group is for our clients to be confident and secure about their future. We also believe that the spirit of this purpose extends beyond our clients, to the communities in which we operate. We have a responsibility to support these communities and make a tangible difference. That's why we're proud to partner with Food Banks Canada to help those who need it most. Together, we can build a more caring and compassionate future," said Denis Ricard, President and CEO of iA Financial Group.

"We are incredibly grateful to our longstanding partner, iA Financial Group, for their generous contribution of $200,000 this holiday season. With the highest levels of food bank usage on record, this donation is critically important and will support food banks across the country who are working tirelessly to achieve our shared vision of a Canada where no one goes hungry," said Kirstin Beardsley, Chief Executive Officer of Food Banks Canada.

This donation is part of a large-scale philanthropy program, under which the company donated a total of $10.4 million to approximately 600 educational, social, community, environmental and health organizations in Canada in 2024.

In addition, this year, iA raised over $2.8 million in our annual United Way campaign, thanks to the generosity of our employees.

About iA Financial Group

iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is an important Canadian public company and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IAG (common shares).

