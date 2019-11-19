iA Financial Group consolidates its position as leader in segregated funds

QUEBEC CITY, Nov. 19, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Proud to be number one in net segregated fund sales in Canada since 2016, iA Financial Group once again consolidates its position as the leader in this industry. Following a rigorous selection process by its portfolio and fund monitoring managers, iA Financial Group announces the addition of five new segregated funds to its lineup and fund mergers to better address current market trends.

iA Financial Group has enhanced its U.S. equity fund lineup with the addition of two new investment options from distinguished external managers: Fidelity Investments and Dynamic Funds. These additions add depth to this category by offering:

The Fidelity Insights Fund – iA Financial Group is the first to offer it as a segregated fund

The American (Dynamic) Fund – a high-conviction fund that offers attractive growth potential

The company has also added three new specialty funds, that offer additional options with:

The Emerging Markets Fund (Jarislowsky Fraser), which offers excellent risk management; once again, iA Financial Group is the first to make it available as a segregated fund

The Global Infrastructure (Dynamic) Fund, a highly coveted fund

The Floating Rate Income Fund, where risk associated with interest rate fluctuations is minimized; the fund is managed by Jeff Sujitno of iA Clarington

"These new funds and changes are part of our objective of offering a comprehensive, high performance segregated fund lineup that includes complementary management styles, broader geographic coverage and most of the major asset classes. The assessment and continued monitoring of fund performance also ensure that we can offer several funds found in the first or second quartile depending on the different economic cycles", states Pierre Vincent, Senior Vice-President, Distribution and Product Development, Individual Insurance Retirement and Savings.

"Our rigorous process guarantees that our segregated fund offer platform meets the needs of today's and tomorrow's clients and advisors. The latter can now focus on advising their clients and better supporting them", adds Mr. Vincent.

In addition to the advantages of segregated funds, these new funds also offer some of the most competitive management expense ratios. The new funds are available in the Classic 75/75 and 75/100 series of the IAG Savings and Retirement Plan as well as My Education+.

About iA Financial Group

Founded in 1892, iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management companies in Canada. It also operates in the United States. Its stock is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IAG (common shares) and IAF (preferred shares).

iA Financial Group is a business name and trademark of iA Financial Corporation Inc. and Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.

