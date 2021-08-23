QUEBEC CITY, Aug. 23, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - iA Financial Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Pierre Miron to the new position of Executive Vice-President and Chief Transformation Officer, effective immediately.

"More than ever, we see that the world we live in presents constant and profound changes at all levels. The insurance and financial services industry is no exception to this reality, which has of course been accelerated by the pandemic," stated Denis Ricard, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The challenges we face and will continue to face are as numerous as they are varied. They also all represent opportunities to be seized, and that is exactly what we intend to do."

In this new role, Pierre Miron will lead all operations related to information technology, client experience and employee experience. He will oversee a broad, multi-faceted program that includes the continued evolution of the digital strategy, maximizing operational efficiencies, ongoing talent development, and deepening a 360 client view.

"Since his arrival at iA Financial Group in September 2018 as Executive Vice-President, Information Technology, Pierre Miron has worked to develop this sector which now contributes significantly to the operating efficiency of the entire group," said Denis Ricard. "As Chief Transformation Officer, Pierre will actively contribute to iA Financial Group's results by leading the evolution of the company in the strategic areas of our client and employee experiences and information technology, working closely with the other members of the Executive committee."

Pierre Miron possesses an innate business acumen and demonstrates thoughtful, unifying leadership, which have always led him, throughout his career, to leverage team and project management for the benefit of business development. He also has extensive experience in information technology and finance.

The creation of the new Chief Transformation Officer position is in line with the pursuit of iA Financial Group's four main strategic axes, which are growth, client experience, employee experience, and operating efficiency. Sustainable development is an additional important component of the company's strategy.

About iA Financial Group

iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is an important Canadian public company and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols IAG (common shares) and IAF (preferred shares).

iA Financial Group is a business name and trademark of iA Financial Corporation Inc. and Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.

