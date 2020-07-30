QUEBEC CITY, July 30, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - iA Financial Group announces the appointment of Éric Jobin to the position of Executive Vice-President, Group Benefits and Retirement Solutions, effective today. Mr. Jobin also becomes a member of the company's Executive Committee, chaired by Denis Ricard, President and Chief Executive Officer. Éric had already been running this line of business, on an interim basis, since March 2020.

Eric Jobin began his career at iA Financial Group in 1999 in Corporate Actuarial Services. Since then, he has taken on many challenges and has risen through the ranks to become Vice-President of Corporate Actuarial Services in 2015, then Vice-President, Actuarial and Finance of Group Benefits and Retirement Solutions in 2017. He also served as Chairman of the Employee Pension Committee of iA Financial Group.

Éric is a graduate in Actuarial Science from Université Laval (F.S.A., F.C.I.A). He also holds a Certification in Leadership and Management Skills from Concordia University.

Éric and his team will report to Michael L. Stickney, Executive Vice-President and Chief Growth Officer.

About Group Benefits and Retirement Solutions

Group Insurance and Savings Solutions, with offices across the country, distributes a wide range of products and services adapted to the needs of businesses and their employees, including: life insurance, disability, health and dental care, travel insurance, wellness programs, accumulation products (defined contribution and defined benefit plans, institutional money management services) and disbursement products.

About iA Financial Group

iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is one of Canada's largest public companies and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols IAG (common shares) and IAF (preferred shares).

iA Financial Group is a trademark and business name of iA Financial Corporation Inc. and Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.

SOURCE iA Financial Group

For further information: Public Relations, Pierre Picard, Phone: 418-684-5000, ext. 101660, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

https://ia.ca/

