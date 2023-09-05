QUEBEC CITY, Sept. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - iA Financial Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Catherine Milum as President and Chief Executive Officer of iA Clarington Investments. This appointment is effective immediately. Ms. Milum succeeds Adam Elliott who is now President of iA Private Wealth.

A proven and highly respected leader, Catherine Milum brings three decades of experience and an exemplary track record. She spent over 20 years in progressively senior leadership roles in our industry, including Head of Wealth Sales and, most recently, Head of Retail Distribution in the wealth division of a large insurance company. Her broad and deep experience also includes leadership roles in marketing, client service and advisor training.

"Catherine has won numerous awards throughout her distinguished career, both for sales performance and outstanding leadership, and was named one of Canada's Most Powerful Women by the Women's Executive Network, stated Stephan Bourbonnais, Executive Vice-President, iA Wealth. The asset management industry is evolving rapidly and Catherine's demonstrated ability to innovate and lead large, dynamic teams to success will be a tremendous asset as we position ourselves for the exciting opportunities that lie ahead."

iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is an important Canadian public company and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols IAG (common shares) and IAF (preferred shares).

