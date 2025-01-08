QUEBEC CITY, Jan. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - iA Financial Group is pleased to announce the appointment of John Laudenslager as President of iA American Warranty Group (iA American), a subsidiary of iA Financial Group. This appointment is effective immediately.

With a career spanning over three decades, John Laudenslager has amassed a wealth of experience in both automotive and insurance-related industries. He has turned automotive businesses into growing, global businesses, and has worked to create highly collaborative and productive organizations.

"I am excited to announce John as president of iA American Warranty Group," said Sean O'Brien, Executive Vice-President and Chief Growth Officer US Operations for iA Financial Group. "John is a great leader who has a wide breadth of experience, I am excited to work with him to help take the company to its fullest potential."

Before joining iA American, Mr. Laudenslager spent the last 17 years with a US global provider of risk management products and services where he launched their international automotive business. In addition to his extensive experience in insurance in the automotive industry, John has also dedicated 17 years in automotive retail sales and service, holding various positions, including director of large dealer group development and vice president of global product development.

About iA American Warranty Group

With a history dating back to 1984, iA American Warranty Group is both a full-service administrator and an "A" rated insurer for the F&I industry. Thanks to our complete vertical integration, every aspect of our business is controlled in-house, including insurance, products, wealth-building opportunities, retail technology, training, income development, and performance marketing. We are headquartered in Austin, TX and have regional support offices throughout the USA. Our parent company is iA Financial Group, one of the largest insurance and wealth-management groups in Canada. The iA Financial Group and iA American Warranty Group business names and logos are registered trademarks of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.

About iA Financial Group

iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is an important Canadian public company and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IAG (common shares).

iA Financial Group is a business name and trademark of iA Financial Corporation Inc. and Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.

