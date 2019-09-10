QUEBEC CITY, Sept. 10, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - iA Financial Group announces the appointment of François Blais as President of iA Auto and Home Insurance and Prysm General Insurance. This new responsibility is added to his role as Chief Operating Officer of iA Auto and Home Insurance and Prysm General Insurance.

François Blais joined iA Auto and Home Insurance in 2004 and has held various positions in the Actuarial Department, including Vice-President. He was the company's appointed actuary from 2014 to 2016. In May 2017, he took on a new challenge when he became iA Financial Group's Vice-President and Chief Data and Analytics Officer. He returned to iA Auto and Home Insurance in November 2018 as Chief Operating Officer.

François and his team report to Sean O'Brien, Senior Vice-President, Dealer Services.

About iA Financial Group

Founded in 1892, iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management companies in Canada. It also operates in the United States. Its stock is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IAG (common shares) and IAF (preferred shares).

iA Financial Group is a business name and trademark of iA Financial Corporation Inc. and Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.

For further information: Pierre Picard, Manager, Public Relations, Phone: 418-684-5000, ext. 101660, Email: pierre.picard@ia.ca

