QUEBEC CITY, Dec. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - iA Financial Group is pleased to announce that Caroline Drouin has been appointed Head of Investor Relations, effective January 1, 2025. Ms. Drouin already holds the position of Vice-President, Investor Relations, Sustainability and Public Affairs since last July.

In this role, Ms. Drouin will be responsible for managing relations with investors, as well as with the various players in the financial markets. She will also be responsible for the company's public affairs, sustainability and philanthropy programs.

Caroline Drouin holds a Bachelor in Actuarial Science from Université Laval and is a Fellow of the Canadian Institute of Actuaries and the Society of Actuaries. She joined iA Financial Group in 2018, where she has since held various management positions.

Marie-Annick Bonneau, who has been Head of Investor Relations since 2019, will take on a new challenge as Senior Vice President, Integrated Risk Management at iA Financial Group.

The careers of these two leaders clearly illustrate the importance of internal mobility at iA Financial Group, as a significant lever in career and personal development.

About iA Financial Group

iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is an important Canadian public company and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IAG (common shares).

iA Financial Group is a business name and trademark of iA Financial Corporation Inc. and Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.

