QUEBEC CITY, Feb. 17, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - iA Financial Group is pleased to announce its Sustainability Bond Framework (the "Framework"). The Framework is intended to enhance iA Financial Group's ability to finance its sustainability strategy in support of its commitment to environmental, social, and governance ("ESG") standards.

"Our decision to develop the Sustainability Bond Framework is part of our dynamic commitment to sustainable finance," stated Denis Ricard, President and Chief Executive Officer of iA Financial Group. "We are proud to continue addressing climate change as well as supporting social initiatives to positively contribute to the economy."

Under the Framework, iA Financial Group intends to allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds from the issuance of green, social, or sustainability bonds to finance or re-finance, in part or in full, new and/or existing Eligible Assets that meet the Eligibility Criteria within each of the Green Eligible Categories and Social Eligible Categories (each, as defined in the Framework).

The Framework has been reviewed by Sustainalytics, a global leader in providing ESG research, ratings and data. Sustainalytics has issued a second party opinion confirming alignment of the Framework with the International Capital Markets Association (ICMA) Sustainability Bond Guidelines 2021, Green Bond Principles 2021 and Social Bond Principles 2021. CIBC Capital Markets and National Bank Financial Markets acted as Co-Sustainability Structuring Advisors on the Framework.

Upon issuance, iA Financial Group intends to publish an annual Sustainability Bond allocation and impact report on its website until full allocation of proceeds. The report will contain information including the net proceeds raised, amount allocated, the balance of unallocated proceeds, the amount used for financing vs re-financing, and relevant quantitative and qualitative performance descriptions subject to confidentiality considerations.

Copies of the Framework and Sustainalytics' second party opinion are available on the Corporation's website: https://ia.ca/sustainable-development.

Climate change is a key priority for iA Financial Group. That's why iA Financial Group has created a climate change working group to implement the "Towards a Carbon-Free Future" project. The objective of this project is to establish a long-term decarbonization strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from our operations and offset the remaining emissions.

iA Financial Group has been carbon neutral since 2020 and has set a target of 20% greenhouse gas emissions reduction per employee by 2025.

iA Financial Group is signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment and the Declaration for a Quebec Financial Place for Sustainable Finance. iA Financial Group is also one of the Canadian financial institutions that actively supported the Canadian position to host the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB). In addition, the company has adopted and published a responsible investment policy and a proxy voting guideline.

About iA Financial Group

iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is an important Canadian public company and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols IAG (common shares) and IAF (preferred shares).

ia.ca

iA Financial Group is a business name and trademark of iA Financial Corporation Inc. and Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.

