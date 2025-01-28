QUEBEC CITY, QC, Jan. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - iA Financial Corporation Inc. (the "Company") is pleased to announce today that the Board of Directors (the "Board"), following the recommendation of its Audit Committee, has proposed the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP ("EY") as the Company's external auditor for the 2026 financial year.

As announced in our latest Management Information Circular, in 2024, a robust external auditor tender process was conducted, resulting in the decision to recommend the appointment of EY as external auditor for the 2026 financial year. This strategic auditor selection process, last conducted in 2013, is part of our internal governance framework and ongoing commitment to upholding robust governance practices.

The Company would like to extend its heartfelt gratitude to Deloitte for their dedicated and invaluable service as our external auditor. The Company greatly appreciates Deloitte's deep understanding of our business, operations, accounting policies, systems and internal controls, which has contributed significantly to the high quality of audit services provided over the years.

EY and the Company will engage a transition process during the 2025 financial year to ensure an orderly transfer of audit responsibilities on or before the Company's Annual Meeting of common shareholders in 2026. The appointment of EY will be submitted to shareholders for approval at such meeting. Deloitte will continue as external auditor for the 2025 financial year, subject to shareholder approval at the Company's annual meeting of common shareholders to be held on May 8, 2025.

