QUEBEC CITY, Nov. 16, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - In order to execute on the next stages of its ongoing Transformation Program, iA Financial Group announces today changes to the composition of its Executive Committee.

Éric Jobin, currently Executive Vice-President, Group Benefits and Retirement Solutions, will become Executive Vice‑President, Operational Efficiency. In the context of our strategic transformation plan, this strategic function aims at optimizing operational efficiency by focusing on new targets and initiatives. Mr. Jobin will be reporting to Pierre Miron, Executive Vice-President and Chief Transformation Officer.

Following the transfer of Mr. Jobin to his new position, Sean O'Brien, currently Executive Vice-President, Wealth Management, will take on the role of Executive Vice-President, Group Benefits and Retirement Solutions. Mr. O'Brien's mandate will centre on the execution of the growth strategy and the strategic modernization plan of the sector. Additionally, the Special Markets (iASM) team will be transferred to Mr. O'Brien, becoming part of our Group Benefits and Retirement Solutions line of business. Mr. O'Brien will ensure the interim leadership for iA Wealth until a new leader is appointed for this role.

These changes will take effect on January 1, 2023.

"In 2021, iA Financial Group launched a major corporate transformation program aimed at ensuring the continuous evolution of our digital strategy, maximizing operational efficiency, continually developing talent and enhancing our 360-client view," recalled Denis Ricard, President and Chief Executive Officer. "These changes reflect the company's evolution in the strategic areas of client, advisor and employee experience and information technology."

