iA Financial Group announces annual meeting voting results
May 13, 2022, 16:27 ET
QUEBEC CITY, May 13, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ -Jacques Martin, Chair of the Board of iA Financial Group, is pleased to announce the election of two new directors to the Boards of iA Financial Corporation Inc. ("iA Financial Corporation") and Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. ("iA Insurance"): Ouma Sananikone and Rebecca Schechter.
Ms. Ouma Sananikone is a corporate director with extensive experience in finance, particularly in investment management and environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria, covering all asset classes. She is a member of the boards of Innergex Renewable Energy and Ivanhoe Cambridge, among others, and served on the board of the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec for 10 years.
Ms. Rebecca Schechter is an executive at Optum Behavioral Health, a leading provider of information and technology-based health services. She has a proven track record of profitable growth and business transformation in the areas of group programs, retirement, financial technology and healthcare.
With their vast experience and qualities, these two directors will make a great contribution to the board's activities.
Voting results
iA Financial Group also announces the results of the votes by ballot held at its annual meeting on Thursday, May 12, 2022.
For iA Financial Corporation:
1. Election of directors by common shareholders
Each of the nominees for the common shareholders listed in the circular was elected.
|
Name of nominee
|
Votes for
|
%
|
Votes withheld
|
%
|
Mario Albert
|
81,768,729
|
98.75
|
1,037,231
|
1.25
|
William F. Chinery
|
82,735,224
|
99.91
|
71,654
|
0.09
|
Benoit Daignault
|
82,750,606
|
99.93
|
55,685
|
0.07
|
Nicolas Darveau-Garneau
|
79,590,984
|
96.12
|
3,215,894
|
3.88
|
Emma K. Griffin
|
82,125,192
|
99.18
|
681,686
|
0.82
|
Ginette Maillé
|
81,731,603
|
98.70
|
1,075,179
|
1.30
|
Jacques Martin
|
81,249,590
|
98.12
|
1,556,861
|
1.88
|
Monique Mercier
|
81,711,636
|
98.68
|
1,095,242
|
1.32
|
Danielle G. Morin
|
79,586,474
|
96.11
|
3,220,100
|
3.89
|
Marc Poulin
|
81,682,984
|
98.64
|
1,123,590
|
1.36
|
Suzanne Rancourt
|
81,164,751
|
98.02
|
1,641,823
|
1.98
|
Denis Ricard
|
82,746,001
|
99.93
|
60,573
|
0.07
|
Ouma Sananikone
|
77,404,873
|
93.48
|
5,402,005
|
6.52
|
Rebecca Schechter
|
82,740,253
|
99.92
|
66,625
|
0.08
|
Ludwig W. Willisch
|
82,726,661
|
99.90
|
80,180
|
0.10
2. Appointment of external auditor
Deloitte LLP was appointed as the corporation's external auditor.
|
Votes for
|
%
|
Votes withheld
|
%
|
70,161,928
|
84.69
|
12,686,496
|
15.31
3. Advisory vote on the Corporation's approach to executive compensation
The advisory resolution on executive compensation was approved.
|
Votes for
|
%
|
Votes against
|
%
|
71,746,094
|
86.64
|
11,059,970
|
13.36
4. Shareholder Proposal No. 1
Shareholder Proposal No. 1 - Becoming a benefit company, was rejected.
|
Votes for
|
%
|
Votes against
|
%
|
2,479,089
|
2.99
|
80,326,738
|
97.01
5. Shareholder Proposal No. 2
Shareholder Proposal No. 2 - French, the official language, was rejected.
|
Votes for
|
%
|
Votes against
|
%
|
286,340
|
0.35
|
82,519,951
|
99.65
For iA Insurance:
1. Election of directors by the sole common shareholder
Each of the nominees for the sole common shareholder listed in the information document for participating policyholders was elected.
|
Name of nominee
|
Votes for
|
%
|
Votes withheld
|
%
|
William F. Chinery
|
108,575,222
|
100
|
0
|
0
|
Benoit Daignault
|
108,575,222
|
100
|
0
|
0
|
Nicolas Darveau-Garneau
|
108,575,222
|
100
|
0
|
0
|
Emma K. Griffin
|
108,575,222
|
100
|
0
|
0
|
Jacques Martin
|
108,575,222
|
100
|
0
|
0
|
Suzanne Rancourt
|
108,575,222
|
100
|
0
|
0
|
Denis Ricard
|
108,575,222
|
100
|
0
|
0
|
Ouma Sananikone
|
108,575,222
|
100
|
0
|
0
|
Rebecca Schechter
|
108,575,222
|
100
|
0
|
0
|
Ludwig W. Willisch
|
108,575,222
|
100
|
0
|
0
2. Election of directors by participating policyholders
Each of the following nominees for the participating policyholders was elected.
|
Name of nominee
|
Votes for
|
%
|
Votes withheld
|
%
|
Mario Albert
|
313
|
91.25
|
30
|
8.75
|
Ginette Maillé
|
320
|
93.29
|
23
|
6.71
|
Monique Mercier
|
321
|
93.59
|
22
|
6.41
|
Danielle G. Morin
|
319
|
93.00
|
24
|
7.00
|
Marc Poulin
|
315
|
91.84
|
28
|
8.16
3. Appointment of external auditor by the sole common shareholder
Deloitte LLP was appointed as the corporation's external auditor.
|
Votes for
|
%
|
Votes withheld
|
%
|
108,575,222
|
100
|
0
|
0
Final results for all matters voted on during the annual meeting will be submitted to Canadian securities administrators and will be available on sedar.com.
About iA Financial Group
iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is an important Canadian public company and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols IAG (common shares) and IAF (preferred shares).
iA Financial Group is a business name and trademark of iA Financial Corporation Inc. and Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.
SOURCE iA Financial Group
For further information: Investor Relations: Marie-Annick Bonneau, Office phone: 418-684-5000, ext. 104287, Email: [email protected]; Public Relations: Pierre Picard, Office phone: 418-684‐5000, ext. 101660, Email: [email protected]
Share this article