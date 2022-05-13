iA Financial Group announces annual meeting voting results

QUEBEC CITY, May 13, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ -Jacques Martin, Chair of the Board of iA Financial Group, is pleased to announce the election of two new directors to the Boards of iA Financial Corporation Inc. ("iA Financial Corporation") and Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. ("iA Insurance"): Ouma Sananikone and Rebecca Schechter.

Ms. Ouma Sananikone is a corporate director with extensive experience in finance, particularly in investment management and environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria, covering all asset classes. She is a member of the boards of Innergex Renewable Energy and Ivanhoe Cambridge, among others, and served on the board of the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec for 10 years.

Ms. Rebecca Schechter is an executive at Optum Behavioral Health, a leading provider of information and technology-based health services. She has a proven track record of profitable growth and business transformation in the areas of group programs, retirement, financial technology and healthcare.

With their vast experience and qualities, these two directors will make a great contribution to the board's activities.

Voting results

iA Financial Group also announces the results of the votes by ballot held at its annual meeting on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

For iA Financial Corporation:

1. Election of directors by common shareholders

Each of the nominees for the common shareholders listed in the circular was elected.

Name of nominee Votes for % Votes withheld % Mario Albert 81,768,729 98.75 1,037,231 1.25 William F. Chinery 82,735,224 99.91 71,654 0.09 Benoit Daignault 82,750,606 99.93 55,685 0.07 Nicolas Darveau-Garneau 79,590,984 96.12 3,215,894 3.88 Emma K. Griffin 82,125,192 99.18 681,686 0.82 Ginette Maillé 81,731,603 98.70 1,075,179 1.30 Jacques Martin 81,249,590 98.12 1,556,861 1.88 Monique Mercier 81,711,636 98.68 1,095,242 1.32 Danielle G. Morin 79,586,474 96.11 3,220,100 3.89 Marc Poulin 81,682,984 98.64 1,123,590 1.36 Suzanne Rancourt 81,164,751 98.02 1,641,823 1.98 Denis Ricard 82,746,001 99.93 60,573 0.07 Ouma Sananikone 77,404,873 93.48 5,402,005 6.52 Rebecca Schechter 82,740,253 99.92 66,625 0.08 Ludwig W. Willisch 82,726,661 99.90 80,180 0.10

2. Appointment of external auditor

Deloitte LLP was appointed as the corporation's external auditor.

Votes for % Votes withheld % 70,161,928 84.69 12,686,496 15.31

3. Advisory vote on the Corporation's approach to executive compensation

The advisory resolution on executive compensation was approved.

Votes for % Votes against % 71,746,094 86.64 11,059,970 13.36

4. Shareholder Proposal No. 1

Shareholder Proposal No. 1 - Becoming a benefit company, was rejected.

Votes for % Votes against % 2,479,089 2.99 80,326,738 97.01

5. Shareholder Proposal No. 2

Shareholder Proposal No. 2 - French, the official language, was rejected.

Votes for % Votes against % 286,340 0.35 82,519,951 99.65

For iA Insurance:

1. Election of directors by the sole common shareholder

Each of the nominees for the sole common shareholder listed in the information document for participating policyholders was elected.

Name of nominee Votes for % Votes withheld % William F. Chinery 108,575,222 100 0 0 Benoit Daignault 108,575,222 100 0 0 Nicolas Darveau-Garneau 108,575,222 100 0 0 Emma K. Griffin 108,575,222 100 0 0 Jacques Martin 108,575,222 100 0 0 Suzanne Rancourt 108,575,222 100 0 0 Denis Ricard 108,575,222 100 0 0 Ouma Sananikone 108,575,222 100 0 0 Rebecca Schechter 108,575,222 100 0 0 Ludwig W. Willisch 108,575,222 100 0 0

2. Election of directors by participating policyholders

Each of the following nominees for the participating policyholders was elected.

Name of nominee Votes for % Votes withheld % Mario Albert 313 91.25 30 8.75 Ginette Maillé 320 93.29 23 6.71 Monique Mercier 321 93.59 22 6.41 Danielle G. Morin 319 93.00 24 7.00 Marc Poulin 315 91.84 28 8.16

3. Appointment of external auditor by the sole common shareholder

Deloitte LLP was appointed as the corporation's external auditor.

Votes for % Votes withheld % 108,575,222 100 0 0

Final results for all matters voted on during the annual meeting will be submitted to Canadian securities administrators and will be available on sedar.com.

About iA Financial Group

iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is an important Canadian public company and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols IAG (common shares) and IAF (preferred shares).

ia.ca

iA Financial Group is a business name and trademark of iA Financial Corporation Inc. and Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.

SOURCE iA Financial Group

For further information: Investor Relations: Marie-Annick Bonneau, Office phone: 418-684-5000, ext. 104287, Email: [email protected]; Public Relations: Pierre Picard, Office phone: 418-684‐5000, ext. 101660, Email: [email protected]