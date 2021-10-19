Claude Sirois appointed Senior Vice President, Real Estate Investments and Commercial Mortgages at iA Financial Group

QUÉBEC CITY, Oct. 19, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - iA Financial Group (iA) (TSX: IAG) and Canderel announce today the signing of an agreement in the real estate investment sector. The agreement confirms that Canderel has been selected as iA Financial Group's strategic partner and as such will be responsible for the operational management (operations and leasing) and maintenance of iA's real estate assets in Québec. The agreement covers the operations of 16 properties– five in Montréal and 11 in Québec City, and will take effect January 1, 2022.

"This partnership aligns with our strategic plan to focus our real estate business on active management of our investments and value creation," said Alain Bergeron, Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer, iA Financial Group. "We chose Canderel because we share the same vision for real estate asset performance and we both value the importance of our employees, their expertise and their career development opportunities."

"We are delighted to welcome the talented real estate team from iA Financial Group to the Canderel family," said Brett Miller, Chief Executive Officer, Canderel. "With the support of these dedicated and experienced employees working out of offices in Québec City and Montréal, we will be able to continue to provide a high level of service to our tenants and partners, while sustaining iA Financial Group's long-term investment strategy." He continued: "This property management alliance will enable our partner to confidently focus on its investment activities, knowing that its property assets will be managed with care."

Founded in Montréal more than 45 years ago, Canderel is one of the country's leading real estate companies. The firm, which will soon have close to 700 employees from coast to coast, has developed a comprehensive expertise and unique positioning in value creation, performance optimization and improving return on investment.

The agreement between iA Financial Group and Canderel includes a transition period during which approximately 90 employees who manage real estate assets will remain with iA Financial Group and transfer to their new employer on January 1, 2022. These employees will then work out of Canderel's new Québec City office and existing Montréal office. During and after this transition, iA Financial Group will maintain the same high level of service to its partners and tenants.

Appointment of Claude Sirois

iA Financial Group also announces the appointment of Claude Sirois as Senior Vice-President, Real Estate Investments and Commercial Mortgages. Reporting to Alain Bergeron, iA's Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer, Mr. Sirois will assume responsibility for IA's real estate holdings, which will now include investments and asset management as well as the commercial mortgages group. He will play a key role in the transition and in the management of the new business relationship with Canderel.

"I am delighted that Claude has agreed to join our team. His extensive track record and in-depth knowledge of the market, combined with his exceptional leadership skills, make him an unbeatable choice," Mr. Bergeron noted. "Together, we will be able to enhance the performance of our real estate assets and accelerate the pace of our strategic growth in the sector."

iA Financial Group Real Estate portfolio in Quebec

Property Address City Édifices Bois-de-Coulonge 1122-26-34 Grande Allée West Québec Édifices Bois-Fontaine 880 Sainte-Foy Rd Québec Édifices Bois-Fontaine 930 Sainte-Foy Rd Québec Édifice Louis-Philippe-Pigeon 1200 de l'Église St Québec 1091 Grande Allée West 1091 Grande Allée West Québec Siège social iA Groupe financier 1080 Grande Allée West Québec 1150 Grande Allée West 1150 Grande Allée West Québec Édifice Marly 3800 Marly St Québec Place Québec 900 René-Lévesque Blvd East Québec Édifice de la Solidarité 925 Grande Allée West Québec Édifice Mérici 801 Grande Allée West Québec 2200, McGill College Ave 2200 McGill College Ave Montréal La Tour Industrielle Alliance 2000 McGill College Ave Montréal Carrefour Industrielle Alliance 977 St-Catherine St West Montréal 1981, McGill College Ave 1981, McGill College Ave Montréal 2020 Robert-Bourassa Blvd 2020 Robert-Bourassa Blvd Montréal

About iA Financial Group

iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is an important Canadian public company and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols IAG (common shares) and IAF (preferred shares).

About Canderel

Canderel is one of Canada's largest real estate companies. Headquartered in Montréal with offices across the country, Canderel has been part of the Canadian real estate landscape for over 45 years. Drawing on the expertise of close to 700 real estate professionals, Canderel has developed a unique expertise and positioning in value creation, performance optimization and improving return on real estate investments. Since its beginnings, the company has managed more than $15 billion in acquisitions, developments and management projects, reflecting over 60 million square feet of property acquired, managed and developed since the company's inception.

iA Financial Group is a business name and trademark of iA Financial Corporation Inc. and Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.

