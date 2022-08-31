QUEBEC CITY, Aug. 31, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - iA Financial Group is pleased to announce that its iA Dealer Services division has been selected by Hyundai Motor Finance (HMF) and Genesis Finance (GF) as the new administrator of the Hyundai and Genesis Extended Protection Programs. The programs fully integrate all branded products, including extended warranties, replacement insurance, guaranteed asset and payment protection programs together with a full range of ancillary products.

Available to consumers at Hyundai dealerships and Genesis distributors across Canada, these protection products will be administered by iA Dealer Services beginning March 1, 2023, with a lease-end protection product being released ahead of the broader program on October 1, 2022.

"We are delighted that Hyundai and Genesis Canada have placed their confidence in us. Hyundai and Genesis together are among the most dynamic and fast-growing brands in Canada. They are also very advanced in their electrical vehicle lineup and roadmap, which is in line with our vision of sustainable development. We already work with almost 50% of the Hyundai retailers and Genesis distributors across Canada, and 73% in Quebec. Together with HMF and GF, we will build the branded program and deliver greater dealer and customer value," stated Gwen Gareau, Senior Vice-President at iA Dealer Services. "With over 60+ years in this business Canada-wide, we have developed a wealth of experience and expertise that has made us the market leader in Canada. We look forward to working with HMF, GF and their retailers across the country."

iA Dealer Services distributes creditor insurance products (life, disability, loss of employment and critical illness) and property and casualty (P&C) products. P&C products include extended warranties, replacement warranties and guaranteed asset protection products along with a full range of ancillary products.

This division of iA Financial Group has more than 525 employees and 2.1 million insured individuals. Its products are offered through a Canada-wide direct distribution network of 4,800 automobile and other motor vehicle dealers, original equipment manufacturers and preferred partnerships.

About iA Financial Group

iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is an important Canadian public company and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols IAG (common shares) and IAF (preferred shares).

ia.ca

iA Financial Group is a business name and trademark of iA Financial Corporation Inc. and Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.

SOURCE iA Financial Group

For further information: Public Relations: Pierre Picard, Office phone: 418-684‐5000, ext. 101660, Email: [email protected]