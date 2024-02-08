Toronto, Feb. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - IA Clarington Investments Inc. ("iA Clarington") has announced a change to the portfolio management team, effective today, for certain funds managed by iA Global Asset Management Inc. ("iAGAM").

Donny Moss, Senior Director & Portfolio Manager, North American Equities, is no longer a member of the iAGAM Dividend Team. Mr. Moss contributed to the management of the following funds (collectively, the "Funds"):

IA Clarington Canadian Dividend Fund

IA Clarington Dividend Growth Class

IA Clarington Dividend Growth GIF

IA Clarington U.S. Dividend Growth Fund

IA Clarington U.S. Dividend Growth GIF

The Funds will continue to be managed by iAGAM Dividend Team lead Dan Rohinton, Vice-President & Portfolio Manager, Global Dividend, in collaboration with Oliver Shao, Director & Portfolio Manager, Global Dividend, and Jean-René Adam, Senior Vice-President & Head of Public Equities.

"iAGAM's team-focused, collaborative culture drives every aspect of portfolio management, from idea generation to security selection to daily monitoring. We thank Donny for his many contributions to the team and look forward to our continued work in providing investors with high-conviction exposure to leading dividend-paying companies in North America and across the globe," said Mr. Adam.

"Canadians expect continuity, stability and consistency in the management of their investments, and that's why iA Clarington partners exclusively with portfolio managers and sub-advisors who place the highest value and importance on collaborative decision-making," said Catherine Milum, President & Chief Executive Officer, iA Clarington.

There is no change to the investment objectives of the Funds and no action is required by advisors or unitholders as a result of today's announcement.

For more information, please speak with your investment advisor or visit iaclarington.com

About IA Clarington Investments Inc.

A subsidiary of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. – Canada's fourth-largest life and health insurance company – iA Clarington offers a wide range of investment products, including actively managed mutual funds, managed portfolio solutions, Active ETF Series and socially responsible investments. As of December 31, 2023, iA Clarington has $18.3 billion in assets under management. For more information, please visit iaclarington.com

About iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management, comprising both iA Global Asset Management Inc. and Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc., is one of Canada's largest asset managers, helping investors achieve their long-term wealth-creation goals through innovative investment solutions designed for today's complex markets. iAGAM's experienced portfolio managers use a proprietary investment methodology, rooted in its unifying commitment to strong risk management, analytical rigour and a disciplined, process-driven approach to asset allocation and security selection.

