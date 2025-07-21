TORONTO, July 21, 2025 /CNW/ - IA Clarington Investments Inc. ("iA Clarington" or "the Firm") today announced the launch of an Active ETF Series option for the IA Clarington Agile Global Total Return Income Fund and a U.S. dollar purchase option for Series F of the IA Clarington Agile Global Total Return Income Fund and IA Clarington Agile Core Plus Bond Fund ("Agile suite of funds").

Active ETF Series

Created for investors and advisors who prefer to transact on an exchange, iA Clarington's Active ETF Series ("Series ETF") provide access to the same strategies and portfolio managers as the Firm's mutual fund series, but in an investment that trades like a stock.

Sub-advised by Agile Investment Management LLC ("Agile"), the IA Clarington Agile Global Total Return Income Fund (the "Fund") is now available in Series ETF and will trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange beginning today under the ticker symbol "GTRI".

The Fund seeks to provide income and the potential for long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily, either directly or indirectly, in fixed-income securities of governments, government-related issuers, corporations, and other issuers located anywhere in the world. The management fee for Series ETF is 0.65%.*

Series ETF is also available for the following iA Clarington funds:

IA Clarington Agile Core Plus Bond Fund (TSX: ICPB)

IA Clarington Loomis Global Equity Opportunities Fund (TSX: IGEO)

IA Clarington Loomis Global Allocation Fund (TSX: IGAF)

IA Clarington Loomis Global Multisector Bond Fund (TSX: ILGB)

IA Clarington Loomis Floating Rate Income Fund (TSX: IFRF)

IA Clarington Strategic Corporate Bond Fund (TSX: ISCB)

IA Clarington Strategic Income Fund (TSX: ISIF)

IA Wealth Enhanced Bond Pool (TSX: IWEB)

Click here to learn more about iA Clarington's Active ETF Series.

U.S. Dollar Purchase Option

The Agile suite of funds is now available in a Series F U.S. dollar purchase option for investors who work with fee-based advisors and require U.S. dollar exposure or income. All portfolio holdings of both funds in the suite are denominated in U.S. dollars and the funds will target regular, monthly U.S. dollar income.

IA Clarington Agile Global Total Return Income Fund

Series F (USD): CCM 5612

Enhanced diversification from a broad opportunity set.

Active approach with tactical flexibility to take advantage of opportunities.

Currency and duration management to help manage risk and add alpha potential.

IA Clarington Agile Core Plus Bond Fund

Series F (USD): CCM 5619

Focused on long-term capital growth and downside protection through a global, short-duration investment grade portfolio.

Diversification beyond traditional fixed-income strategies.

Enhanced yield potential from non-investment grade exposure (max. 25%) and wide latitude in higher-yielding credit selection.

"Dan Janis and the Agile team have built a reputation for excellence and we are thrilled to offer investors and advisors more options for accessing their compelling strategies," said Catherine Milum, President & Chief Executive Officer, iA Clarington.

Visit iaclarington.com/Agile to learn more about the Agile suite of funds.

*Management fee does not include administration fees and applicable taxes.

Agile Investment Management, LLC was appointed sub-advisor to the IA Clarington Agile Core Plus Bond Fund effective September 4, 2024. The fund was formerly the IA Clarington Core Plus Bond Fund. The name change was effective June 16, 2025.

About IA Clarington Investments Inc.

A subsidiary of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. – Canada's fourth-largest life and health insurance company – iA Clarington offers a wide range of investment products, including actively managed mutual funds, managed portfolio solutions, Active ETF Series and socially responsible investments. As of June 30, 2025, iA Clarington has over $23 billion in assets under management. For more information, please visit iaclarington.com

About Agile Investment Management, LLC

Agile Investment Management, LLC is a U.S.-based, SEC-registered boutique asset manager. Founded by Dan Janis and Kai Sotorp, Agile operates as an operator-owned partnership, specializing in global fixed-income investment management for institutional and retail clients.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments, including investments in exchange-traded series of mutual funds. The information presented herein may not encompass all risks associated with mutual funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The iA Clarington Funds are managed by IA Clarington Investments Inc. iA Clarington and the iA Clarington logo, iA Wealth and the iA Wealth logo, and iA Global Asset Management and the iA Global Asset Management logo are trademarks of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. and are used under license. iA Global Asset Management Inc. (iAGAM) is a subsidiary of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. (iAIM).

