iA Clarington Investments announces several fund name changes and the June 2025 distributions for Active ETF Series
Jun 23, 2025, 16:45 ET
TORONTO, June 23, 2025 /CNW/ - IA Clarington Investments Inc. ("iA Clarington") today announced several fund name changes and the June 2025 distributions for its Active ETF Series. Unitholders of record as of June 30, 2025 will receive cash distributions payable on July 10, 2025.
Fund Name Changes
To make it easier for advisors and investors to navigate our product shelf, and to reinforce the value we place on our sub-advisory partnerships, iA Clarington is making the following name changes to funds managed by Agile Investment Management LLC, Loomis, Sayles & Company, L.P., and QV Investors Inc.:
|
Previous Name
|
New Name
|
IA Clarington Core Plus Bond Fund
|
IA Clarington Agile Core Plus Bond Fund
|
IA Clarington Floating Rate Income Fund
|
IA Clarington Loomis Floating Rate Income Fund
|
IA Clarington U.S. Dollar Floating Rate Income Fund
|
IA Clarington Loomis U.S. Dollar Floating Rate Income Fund
|
IA Clarington Canadian Small Cap Fund
|
IA Clarington QV Canadian Small Cap Fund
|
IA Clarington Canadian Small Cap Class
|
IA Clarington QV Canadian Small Cap Class
|
IA Clarington U.S. Equity Class
|
IA Clarington QV U.S. Equity Class
|
IA Clarington U.S. Equity Currency Neutral Fund
|
IA Clarington QV U.S. Equity Currency Neutral Fund
|
IA Clarington Global Equity Fund
|
IA Clarington QV Global Equity Fund
In addition to the above changes, the French name of the IA Clarington Agile Global Total Return Income Fund has been changed from Fonds IA Clarington Agile de revenu mondial à rendement global to Fonds IA Clarington Agile de revenu mondial à rendement total.
These changes were effective June 19, 2025.
Active ETF Series Distributions
Per-unit distributions are detailed below:
|
Active ETF Series
|
Ticker
|
Distribution
|
CUSIP
|
IA Clarington Agile Core Plus Bond Fund
|
ICPB
|
0.03705
|
44931X109
|
IA Clarington Loomis Floating Rate Income Fund
|
IFRF
|
0.04083
|
44932R101
|
IA Clarington Loomis Global Allocation Fund
|
IGAF
|
0.01213
|
45075W104
|
IA Clarington Loomis Global Multisector Bond Fund
|
ILGB
|
0.03539
|
45076L107
|
IA Clarington Strategic Income Fund
|
ISIF
|
0.02999
|
44933N109
|
IA Clarington Loomis Global Equity Opportunities Fund
|
IGEO
|
0.00000
|
44934G103
|
IA Clarington Strategic Corporate Bond Fund
|
ISCB
|
0.03832
|
44934C102
|
IA Wealth Enhanced Bond Pool
|
IWEB
|
0.03302
|
44934M100
For more information about IA Clarington Active ETF Series, please visit iaclarington.com/ETF
About IA Clarington Investments Inc.
A subsidiary of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. – Canada's fourth-largest life and health insurance company – iA Clarington offers a wide range of investment products, including actively managed mutual funds, managed portfolio solutions, Active ETF Series and socially responsible investments. As of May 30, 2025, iA Clarington has over $22 billion in assets under management. For more information, please visit iaclarington.com
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments, including investments in exchange-traded series of mutual funds. The information presented herein may not encompass all risks associated with mutual funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The iA Clarington Funds are managed by IA Clarington Investments Inc. iA Clarington and the iA Clarington logo, iA Wealth and the iA Wealth logo, and iA Global Asset Management and the iA Global Asset Management logo are trademarks of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. and are used under license. iA Global Asset Management Inc. (iAGAM) is a subsidiary of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. (iAIM).
The payment of distributions and distribution breakdown, if applicable, is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with a Fund's performance, rate of return, or yield. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by a Fund and income and dividends earned by a Fund are taxable in the year they are paid.
