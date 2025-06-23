TORONTO, June 23, 2025 /CNW/ - IA Clarington Investments Inc. ("iA Clarington") today announced several fund name changes and the June 2025 distributions for its Active ETF Series. Unitholders of record as of June 30, 2025 will receive cash distributions payable on July 10, 2025.

Fund Name Changes

To make it easier for advisors and investors to navigate our product shelf, and to reinforce the value we place on our sub-advisory partnerships, iA Clarington is making the following name changes to funds managed by Agile Investment Management LLC, Loomis, Sayles & Company, L.P., and QV Investors Inc.:

Previous Name New Name IA Clarington Core Plus Bond Fund IA Clarington Agile Core Plus Bond Fund IA Clarington Floating Rate Income Fund IA Clarington Loomis Floating Rate Income Fund IA Clarington U.S. Dollar Floating Rate Income Fund IA Clarington Loomis U.S. Dollar Floating Rate Income Fund IA Clarington Canadian Small Cap Fund IA Clarington QV Canadian Small Cap Fund IA Clarington Canadian Small Cap Class IA Clarington QV Canadian Small Cap Class IA Clarington U.S. Equity Class IA Clarington QV U.S. Equity Class IA Clarington U.S. Equity Currency Neutral Fund IA Clarington QV U.S. Equity Currency Neutral Fund IA Clarington Global Equity Fund IA Clarington QV Global Equity Fund

In addition to the above changes, the French name of the IA Clarington Agile Global Total Return Income Fund has been changed from Fonds IA Clarington Agile de revenu mondial à rendement global to Fonds IA Clarington Agile de revenu mondial à rendement total.

These changes were effective June 19, 2025.

Active ETF Series Distributions

Per-unit distributions are detailed below:

Active ETF Series Ticker Distribution

per unit CUSIP IA Clarington Agile Core Plus Bond Fund ICPB 0.03705 44931X109 IA Clarington Loomis Floating Rate Income Fund IFRF 0.04083 44932R101 IA Clarington Loomis Global Allocation Fund IGAF 0.01213 45075W104 IA Clarington Loomis Global Multisector Bond Fund ILGB 0.03539 45076L107 IA Clarington Strategic Income Fund ISIF 0.02999 44933N109 IA Clarington Loomis Global Equity Opportunities Fund IGEO 0.00000 44934G103 IA Clarington Strategic Corporate Bond Fund ISCB 0.03832 44934C102 IA Wealth Enhanced Bond Pool IWEB 0.03302 44934M100

For more information about IA Clarington Active ETF Series, please visit iaclarington.com/ETF

About IA Clarington Investments Inc.

A subsidiary of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. – Canada's fourth-largest life and health insurance company – iA Clarington offers a wide range of investment products, including actively managed mutual funds, managed portfolio solutions, Active ETF Series and socially responsible investments. As of May 30, 2025, iA Clarington has over $22 billion in assets under management. For more information, please visit iaclarington.com

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments, including investments in exchange-traded series of mutual funds. The information presented herein may not encompass all risks associated with mutual funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The iA Clarington Funds are managed by IA Clarington Investments Inc. iA Clarington and the iA Clarington logo, iA Wealth and the iA Wealth logo, and iA Global Asset Management and the iA Global Asset Management logo are trademarks of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. and are used under license. iA Global Asset Management Inc. (iAGAM) is a subsidiary of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. (iAIM).

The payment of distributions and distribution breakdown, if applicable, is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with a Fund's performance, rate of return, or yield. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by a Fund and income and dividends earned by a Fund are taxable in the year they are paid.

SOURCE IA Clarington Investments Inc.

For further information: Rob Martin, VP, Marketing & Communications, iA Clarington Investments, [email protected]