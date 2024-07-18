TORONTO, July 18, 2024 /CNW/ -- The sweet and succulent flesh of melons make them one of the most popular fruits in summer. Not only are they delicious but they are also packed with vitamins A and C and mineral salts.

But there is so much more to discover about this versatile and much-loved fruit, beyond its use in delicious smoothies, fresh fruit skewers, salads and ice lollies. "I love fruit & veg from Europe", the campaign aimed at promoting the consumption of fresh and seasonal fruit and vegetables in several countries, including Canada, is co-financed by the European Union. It is managed by a group of Italian agricultural producers, Agritalia, A.O.A., La Deliziosa, Meridia and Terra Orti, who want to help you find out more.

Melons have a long history and are believed to have first been cultivated around 4,000 years ago, in an area that includes modern-day Iran, India and Africa. They were highly prized by the ancient Egyptians, Greeks, and Romans for their sweetness and juiciness.

There are several fascinating tales connected with melons. It is said that in ancient times, in some cultures, the melon was considered a symbol of fertility and prosperity and used in offerings to the gods. In present-day Japan, melons are carefully cultivated to obtain perfect fruits, which are given as gifts on important occasions such as weddings and birthdays, and sometimes sold for astronomical prices as they are considered real gastronomic "treasures".

Melons are extremely versatile and lend themselves to both sweet and savoury dishes. Here is a creative and tasty idea to make your summer even sweeter.

Melon Gazpacho

Ingredients for 4

1 ripe melon, de-seeded and peeled

2 ripe tomatoes, de-seeded

1 cucumber, peeled

1 green pepper, de-seeded

1/2 red onion

2 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp white wine vinegar

Salt and pepper to taste

Fresh mint leaves to garnish

Method

Cut the melon, tomatoes, cucumber, pepper and onion into large chunks. Blend all the ingredients together to form a smooth creamy soup. Add the olive oil, vinegar, salt and pepper, and stir well. Chill the gazpacho for at least an hour before serving. Garnish with fresh mint leaves and serve.

Celebrate the summer with this precious, juicy fruit!

Enjoy. It's from Europe!

