Firstly, artichokes, known to the Egyptians and popular throughout Europe for their dietary and phytotherapeutic attributes. In the kitchen we can use the outer leaves of the artichokes, which are usually discarded, as a side dish. Simply steam or blanch them, season with melted butter or mayonnaise; or add feta cheese, black olives and oregano, and make a new version of a Greek salad.

On to asparagus, whether green, white or purple, it's delicious and good for you. Its history is rooted in antiquity, eaten in prehistoric times and then by the Egyptians. The Greeks consumed it for its aphrodisiac properties, the Romans thought it was an effective contraceptive. Don't throw away the stalks! Clean them well, cut them in half lengthwise, breadcrumb and fry them; or use them to flavour a broth - they contain mineral salts and release a fantastic asparagus taste. They are also excellent in soups: fry the stalks with a little onion, carrot and celery; add a cubed potato, a pinch of salt, deglaze with white wine and cover with hot water. Cook until softened, add a tablespoon of Parmesan and a little cream for a delicious soup.

Lastly, radishes, with their characteristic pungent flavour. Known about at the time of the construction of the Pyramids, the Egyptians ate them with garlic. The Greeks and Romans also appreciated used them as medicines to calm coughs and aid digestion. Back to the kitchen and a quick, zero-waste recipe for a fresh radish pesto made with radish leaves, feta cheese and pepper. Wash the leaves and radishes, place in a blender with chunks of feta and a sprinkling of pepper and blitz to a velvety cream. This is a light and healthy pesto, for dressing salads or spreading on croutons to accompany an aperitif.

