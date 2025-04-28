SIAL Canada, one of the largest food innovation exhibitions in North America, will take place from April 29 to May 1, 2025 at the Enercare Centre in Toronto. The European produce campaign will feature a variety of fruits and vegetables, all sourced from reputable producer organisations known for their sustainable practices.

"We are excited to bring the best fruit and vegetables from Europe to SIAL Canada," said Sarah Bua, Marketing Director of the Sicilian producer organisation La Deliziosa. "This campaign not only highlights the exceptional quality of our fresh fruits and vegetables but also promotes the health benefits they offer to consumers. Moreover, our commitment to sustainable farming practices ensures that we provide products that are not only delicious but also good for the planet."

Attendees at SIAL Canada 2025 can expect engaging demonstrations, tastings, and informative sessions on the nutritional benefits of incorporating more fruits and vegetables into their diets. Chef Dario Tommaselli will be on hand @ booth 601 to showcase innovative recipes that highlight the versatility of these fresh ingredients, inspiring both culinary professionals and home cooks alike.

The campaign will also emphasize the importance of supporting local farmers and promoting sustainable agriculture, aligning with global trends towards healthier eating and environmental consciousness.

Join us at SIAL Canada 2025 to discover the vibrant flavours and varieties of fresh fruit and vegetables from Europe. Together, we can cultivate a healthier future by choosing quality, sustainability, and taste.

About I Love Fruit & Veg from Europe

The I Love Fruit & Veg from Europe programme is promoted by A.O.A., Agritalia, La Deliziosa, Meridia and Terra Orti — five leading Italian agricultural organisations—and co-funded by the European Union. Its mission is to encourage the conscious purchasing and consumption of quality European fruit and vegetables and to educate about their organic and PDO/PGI variants. Learn more at https://ilovefruitandvegfromeurope.com/ca/ and follow us on:

