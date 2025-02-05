The carnival atmosphere is magical: masquerade balls, enchanting night-time parades, tasty specialities such as the poutine, crispy fries in gravy and cheese, Canadian bacon and sausages, with maple syrup served on savouries and pastries. The festival started in 1894. Winter that year was particularly harsh for the inhabitants of Québec, who decided to celebrate the arrival of Lent with a big party. The Québec Carnival was only interrupted by the two world wars and the Great Depression. The first edition of the modern Québec Winter Carnival was in 1955 when a group of local businesspeople revived the event with sports and activities for citizens and tourists. The carnival mascot called "Bonhomme", is a snowman figure in a red hat and scarf.

Beaver tails

(Serves 10)

Preparation: 30 minutes

Resting: 1h and 35 minutes

Ingredients:

150ml warm water

1 sachet baking powder

100g sugar

300ml warm milk

120g melted butter

2 pinches salt

1 vanilla pod

700g flour

2 eggs

oil for frying

ground cinnamon, sugar, maple syrup (to serve)

Method

Mix the warm water, one tablespoon of sugar, and the baking powder in a bowl, cover and leave to rise for 5 minutes. Add the milk, butter, remaining sugar, salt and vanilla and combine. Add the flour and eggs gradually to form a smooth dough. Cover and leave to rise in a warm place for 90 minutes. Divide the dough into ten and shape into ovals half a cm thick. Heat the oil and fry each 'tail' for 30 seconds a side. Remove and drain on paper towels and sprinkle with sugar and cinnamon. Serve with apples, oranges and mandarins.

For more recipes: www.ilovefruitandvegfromeurope.ca

Follow us on:

https://www.facebook.com/ilovefruitandvegfromeuropeca

https://www.instagram.com/ilovefruitandvegfromeuropeca/

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHxfYgTzPeWbose7uSyEQ5w

SOURCE I Love Fruit & Veg from Europe

[email protected]