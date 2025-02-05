Celebrate the Québec Carnival, with "Beaver tails" and fresh seasonal fruit from the "I Love Fruit & Veg from Europe" programme Français
News provided byI Love Fruit & Veg from Europe
Feb 05, 2025, 08:00 ET
Try these sweet fried dough pastries with sugar, cinnamon, apples, oranges and mandarins.
MONTREAL, Feb. 5, 2025 /CNW/ -- The Québec Winter Carnival is the largest winter carnival in the world, comparable to Rio or New Orleans. "I Love Fruit & Veg from Europe", the campaign promoting EU fresh fruit and vegetables in several countries, including Canada, and co-funded by the European Union is showcasing this huge snowy festival of parades, sports and delicious banquets with a recipe for Beaver tails, which are traditionally eaten during Carnival, here served with seasonal fruit: apples, oranges, and mandarins.
The carnival atmosphere is magical: masquerade balls, enchanting night-time parades, tasty specialities such as the poutine, crispy fries in gravy and cheese, Canadian bacon and sausages, with maple syrup served on savouries and pastries. The festival started in 1894. Winter that year was particularly harsh for the inhabitants of Québec, who decided to celebrate the arrival of Lent with a big party. The Québec Carnival was only interrupted by the two world wars and the Great Depression. The first edition of the modern Québec Winter Carnival was in 1955 when a group of local businesspeople revived the event with sports and activities for citizens and tourists. The carnival mascot called "Bonhomme", is a snowman figure in a red hat and scarf.
Beaver tails
(Serves 10)
Preparation: 30 minutes
Resting: 1h and 35 minutes
Ingredients:
150ml warm water
1 sachet baking powder
100g sugar
300ml warm milk
120g melted butter
2 pinches salt
1 vanilla pod
700g flour
2 eggs
oil for frying
ground cinnamon, sugar, maple syrup (to serve)
Method
Mix the warm water, one tablespoon of sugar, and the baking powder in a bowl, cover and leave to rise for 5 minutes. Add the milk, butter, remaining sugar, salt and vanilla and combine. Add the flour and eggs gradually to form a smooth dough. Cover and leave to rise in a warm place for 90 minutes. Divide the dough into ten and shape into ovals half a cm thick. Heat the oil and fry each 'tail' for 30 seconds a side. Remove and drain on paper towels and sprinkle with sugar and cinnamon. Serve with apples, oranges and mandarins.
For more recipes: www.ilovefruitandvegfromeurope.ca
Follow us on:
https://www.facebook.com/ilovefruitandvegfromeuropeca
https://www.instagram.com/ilovefruitandvegfromeuropeca/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHxfYgTzPeWbose7uSyEQ5w
SOURCE I Love Fruit & Veg from Europe
Share this article