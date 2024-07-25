Hyundai, Kia and Genesis models sold in Canada to receive data-centric, in-car infotainment features

MONTRÉAL and SEOUL, South Korea, July 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) and Bell Canada today announced a multi-year extension of their strategic partnership to provide Canadian customers with advanced in-car connected infotainment services, raising the bar for in-vehicle experiences.

The connected car's growth and innovation with the Group in Canada are powered by Bell's award-winning network 1. Through Bell's IoT connectivity, Hyundai, Kia and Genesis customers in Canada will benefit from fast and reliable access to infotainment features, with the partnership also exploring additional services such as over-the-air software updates, music/video streaming, casual gaming and eventually Wi-Fi hotspots, providing seamless connectivity on the go.

"Bell has been a trusted partner of Hyundai Motor Group for the past seven years, providing superior services and innovation leadership. We are thrilled to take this relationship into the future to bring even more exciting in-car capabilities to the Canadian consumer," said Haeyoung Kwon, Vice President of Infotainment Development Center at Hyundai Motor Group.

Beyond these immediate benefits, the partnership also focuses on the continued development of additional capabilities. These include embedded Universal Integrated Circuit Card (eUICC) for a more stable future mobile environment, advanced navigation, feature on-demand service, expanded voice recognition capabilities, and new EV functions. This commitment to innovation ensures that customers will continue to enjoy cutting-edge services in their vehicles.

"Bell is proud to partner with Hyundai Motor Group to transform the car ownership, driving and passenger experience for Canadians with cutting-edge offerings, powered through our network. Our mutual commitment to service excellence and technology innovation creates a powerful partnership that has been shaping the future of vehicle mobility since 2017, and we're excited to continue on this road in the years to come," said Costa Pantazopoulos, VP Product, Bell.

About Bell

Bell is Canada's largest communications company,2 providing advanced broadband Internet, wireless, TV, media and business communication services. Founded in Montréal in 1880, Bell is wholly owned by BCE Inc. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca .

Through Bell for Better , we are investing to create a better today and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our communities. This includes the Bell Let's Talk initiative, which promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace leadership initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk .

About Hyundai Motor Group

Hyundai Motor Group is a global enterprise that has created a value chain based on mobility, steel, and construction, as well as logistics, finance, IT, and service. With about 250,000 employees worldwide, the Group's mobility brands include Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis. Armed with creative thinking, cooperative communication, and the will to take on any challenges, we strive to create a better future for all.

More information about Hyundai Motor Group can be found at: http://www.hyundaimotorgroup.com or Newsroom: Media Hub by Hyundai, Kia Global Media Center (kianewscenter.com), Genesis Newsroom



1 Based on a third-party score (Global Wireless Solutions OneScore™) calculated using wireless network testing in Canada against other national wireless networks, from June 15, 2023, through June 14, 2024.

2 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.

