MONTRÉAL, April 12, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Today, Hydro-Québec is launching its Collective Energy initiative. The goal of this major initiative is to consult Quebecers and get them involved in identifying and carrying out key projects that will benefit our communities. The Collective Energy initiative is an invitation to all Quebecers to reflect together on three key areas related to Québec's energy future: the green economy, sustainable mobility and responsible energy use.

All Quebecers are invited to take part in this collective reflection and submit their ideas on the CollectiveEnergy.ca website.

"Hydro-Québec wants to further strengthen its ties with Quebecers. We want to hear your ideas, hopes and ambitions," said Sophie Brochu, Hydro-Québec's President and CEO. "We all need to pull together to ensure a successful energy transition that will drive economic development and reduce our greenhouse gas emissions as cost-effectively as possible. More than ever, we need to put our collective energy to work. Hydro-Québec wants to act as a catalyst, so that the best proposals are implemented. Quebecers' ideas will help to inspire and guide the projects that we take on together."

This campaign is financed from Hydro-Québec's recurring advertising budget and will have no impact on electricity rates.

