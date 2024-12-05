MONTRÉAL, Dec. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - As a further step in reaching the objectives of its Action Plan 2035, Hydro-Québec announced today its Strategy for Economic Reconciliation and to Strengthen Relations with First Nations and Inuit. The Strategy aims to define more concretely the organization's commitments to Indigenous communities and ensure that they are able to participate fully, if they so wish, in major projects of the energy transition. .

In spring 2024, Hydro-Québec launched discussions with First Nations and Inuit across Québec. Over 30 meetings were held with more than 100 of their representatives. These discussions enabled us to identify several key principles and articulate some 30 concrete initiatives that will guide our current and future actions, in a spirit of collaboration, partnership and economic reconciliation.

The Strategy's initiatives focus on four main topics:

Participation and economic benefits

Examples: Invite First Nations and Inuit to participate as equity partners in our new large-scale infrastructure projects to generate autonomous revenues for their communities; facilitate their access to different means of private funding or government financing or, when such options are unavailable, propose financial support from Hydro-Québec.



Environment, land and resources

Examples: Support initiatives to enhance and restore the natural environments affected by our projects; initiate or continue the dialogue about the repercussions of the past.



Labour and employment

Examples: Support the establishment of training programs tailored to Indigenous peoples across all areas of activity of the organization; continue to improve our hiring, onboarding and advancement processes for Indigenous employees.



Ongoing relations and customer services

Example: Deploy a specialized Indigenous customer services team to ensure the coordination and delivery of services tailored to the needs of this clientele.

The many infrastructure projects we will need to launch in the coming years, and the implementation of this Strategy, will require major investments that will need to be carried out in an informed and responsible manner, in order to minimize costs and ensure that electricity rates continue to be affordable for Québec households and globally competitive for local businesses.

Our Strategy for Economic Reconciliation and to Strengthen Relations will guide our actions and define common objectives to be met as we navigate towards 2035 and beyond. It will serve as a demonstration of our commitment to First Nations and Inuit in all our spheres of activity.

Quote from Michael Sabia, President and CEO of Hydro-Québec

"To succeed in the energy transition, Hydro-Québec needs to take on big challenges. In particular, developing our wind, solar and hydropower capacity and connecting new generating facilities to the grid. We must seize the opportunity presented by these major projects to forge partnerships with First Nations and Inuit in Québec to ensure they participate fully in the projects and derive concrete and lasting benefits from them for their communities. Working together in partnership is essential if we are to achieve our goals of decarbonization and collective wealth, in the best interests of all Quebecers."

