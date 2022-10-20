Hydro-Québec to participate in Québec government committee on the energy transition and the economy

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 20, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ -Hydro-Québec welcomes the Québec Premier's decision to set up and personally chair a new committee dedicated to the energy transition and the economy. We share the objective of using our clean energy to decarbonize the Québec economy and of doing so while creating value for current and future generations.

"Québec has embarked on an ambitious energy transition project under which value creation will have to be achieved from an economic, social and environmental standpoint," commented Hydro-Québec's President and Chief Executive Officer, Sophie Brochu. "Our collective success will in large part depend on our ability to make the right decisions. More than ever before, mapping out our energy future will involve calculating, planning and establishing priorities based on all the challenges we face. The creation of the committee on the energy transition and the economy is in line with this approach, and I intend to play an active role within it."

Hydro-Québec's Board of Directors and senior management remain fully committed to ensuring that the company will succeed in carrying out its mission and bringing about an energy transition that will allow Québec to move towards a low-carbon economy while also creating wealth.

"I salute the gender-balanced cabinet and the first Indigenous woman to be appointed Minister," concluded Sophie Brochu.

