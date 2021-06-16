MONTRÉAL, June 16, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Standing firm in its commitment to fight corruption, Hydro-Québec has become the first Québec company to achieve ISO 37001:2016 certification for its anti-bribery management system (ABMS), thus responding to the call by the United Nations to collectively combat corruption. The standard sets out means to prevent, detect and manage corruption issues and provides guidelines to establish, apply, update and improve its ABMS. Hydro-Québec began the process to implement its ABMS in 2019 and has since enhanced its prevention methods to meet ISO 37001:2016 requirements.

"As one of the companies in Québec that awards the most contracts, Hydro-Québec has a duty to adopt best practices in the areas of ethics and transparency. This continuous improvement approach is in line with our desire to integrate sustainable development into the company's governance, as well as into its various activities and projects. ISO 37001:2016 certification is a concrete way to contribute to rigorous governance within Hydro-Québec. It acknowledges the efforts invested by our teams day after day," said Sophie Brochu, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hydro-Québec.

The Bureau de normalisation du Québec (BNQ), which was the first Canadian organization accredited by the Standards Council of Canada to offer ISO 37001:2016 certification, conducted an audit of the management system implemented by Hydro-Québec and concluded that it meets the requirements of the international standard. To maintain the certification, Hydro-Québec must monitor compliance with these requirements within the company at all times. The ongoing improvement process will be undertaken under the external and objective eye of the BNQ.

"The BNQ is proud to grant Hydro-Québec certification for compliance with the requirements of the ISO 37001:2016 standard—a first in Québec. This experience demonstrates the accessibility of the audit process and the benefits that organizations can gain from it. Taxpayers can rest assured that the government corporation has established a culture and follows best international practices that prevent corruption," added Jean Rousseau, Senior Director of the BNQ.

