MONTRÉAL, Sept. 22, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - As part of an investigation conducted by Hydro-Québec, five members of a single network were arrested Monday and will appear in court to answer to criminal charges involving electricity theft. This investigation is one of dozens led by our corporate security teams to ensure revenue protection and integrity.

An investigation report submitted to the Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions resulted in five arrests, and the accused parties will face 20 charges of fraud, conspiracy and identity theft.

Between 2014 and 2019, the two principal accused, Mario Brousseau and Simon Brousseau-Ouellette, along with their accomplices, are accused of defrauding up to $300,000.

To avoid paying the electricity bills for their rental property, the principal accused used personal information of other individuals without their permission and opened electricity accounts under these names.

It was impossible for a customer service representative to identify the fraud because the names and information provided to open the accounts were real. This gave rise to identity theft charges, in addition to the charges involving electricity theft.

Hydro-Québec is continuing its efforts to counter all forms of fraud out of fairness to its customers. Our actions against electricity theft aim to recover the stolen amounts and prevent annual recurring losses.

We ask for the public's assistance in fighting against electricity theft. Customers can report suspicious activity or fraud by contacting us at the confidential Ouvrons l'œil hotline at

1 877 816-1212.

