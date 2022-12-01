MONTRÉAL, Dec. 1, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Jacynthe Côté, the first woman to chair Hydro-Québec's Board of Directors, recently informed the Québec government that she would not stay on for a second term once her current term ends in May 2023. She has been appointed Chair of RBC's Board of Directors, which will take effect upon her re-election as an independent director at RBC's meeting of shareholders on April 5, 2023.

Ms. Côté has supported Hydro-Québec's management team over the past four years, a period which saw the beginning of the energy transition and major paradigm shifts within the government-owned corporation.

"Compassionate and determined, Jacynthe Côté is known for her strategic vision, her lively intellect and her consistent desire to ensure that all of our decisions are taken in the best interest of Québec," said Sophie Brochu, President and CEO of Hydro-Québec. "She established a genuine climate of trust between the board and the management team, which led to frank and constructive discussions. Over time, Jacynthe inspired us to become better versions of ourselves. Her help was invaluable, most notably in the creation of our Strategic Plan 2022–2026. We owe her a debt of gratitude."

"Jacynthe is completely committed to excellence in governance," said Paul Stinis, Vice Chair of Hydro-Québec's Board of Directors. "From the outset, she highlighted the complementarity of the various directors, and she broadened the depth and the scope of our discussions. We all benefitted from her vast professional experience, her strategic vision and her knowledge of how large businesses operate. On behalf of the entire board, I would like to extend our warmest thanks."

"I would like to thank the government of Québec for allowing me to serve during such important times for Hydro-Québec," said Jacynthe Côté. "I would also like to express my gratitude to my esteemed fellow board members, to Sophie Brochu and to the management team. It is an honor to work alongside you and you can be assured of my full support until May. I will take my leave knowing that Hydro-Québec's strategy and its role in decarbonation are well-defined. The destination is clear; the task is huge, but Hydro-Québec is up to the challenge."

Hydro-Québec's Board of Directors is made up of 17 members appointed by Québec government, its sole shareholder.

SOURCE Hydro-Québec

