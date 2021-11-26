Hydro-Québec's Commitment to the First Nations and the Inuit Nation

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 26, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Today, Hydro-Québec has made a commitment to the First Nations and the Inuit Nation. In a declaration presented at the Grand Economic Circle of Indigenous People and Quebec, we reaffirmed our dedication to developing and strengthening our dialogue with the First Nations and the Inuit Nation so that, together, we can chart a path that leads to our common goals.

Québec's energy development will take place in cooperation with Indigenous peoples. "We have a shared history with the First Nations and the Inuit Nation, some of it positive and some of it painful," said Sophie Brochu, President and CEO of Hydro-Québec. "Today, we are looking to the future with commitments that recognize the vitality of Indigenous peoples."

In concrete terms, Hydro-Québec is announcing the following actions:

Develop a procurement strategy with Indigenous companies in collaboration with Indigenous economic stakeholders

Organize a forum on the Indigenous workforce with the objective of becoming an employer of choice in the communities

Contribute $500,000 to the creation of the First Nations Executive Education program, which will be available at HEC Montréal

Create an initiative to support entrepreneurship among women from First Nations and the Inuit Nation

"We value the wisdom of the elders and the vibrancy of youth in Indigenous communities," said Ms. Brochu. "It is with the strength of men and women of all ages from these nations that we will work together on writing this new chapter."

