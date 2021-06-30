Hydro-Québec recognized as Canada's best corporate citizen

MONTRÉAL, June 30, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Hydro-Québec has once again earned recognition for its sustainable practices by placing first in Corporate Knights magazine's 2021 ranking of Canada's Best 50 Corporate Citizens. This annual rating, which promotes responsible business practices, is based on public data regarding the environmental, social and governance performance of corporations.

Hydro-Québec's ranking reflects a well-established entrepreneurial culture in which environmental, social and economic issues figure prominently. Over the past year, the company has distinguished itself in several regards, including water consumption, taxes paid, diversity within the management team and Board of Directors, clean investments and clean revenue, i.e., revenue derived from products and services with a beneficial impact on society and the environment.

"Given the nature of our activities, we play a crucial role in promoting sustainable development and responsible business practices," commented Hydro-Québec's President and CEO, Sophie Brochu. "Of course, we are not perfect. A lot remains to be done. We are constantly working on it. We work closely with local and Indigenous communities and constantly seek to foster diversity within our workforce. Moreover, thanks to the enthusiastic participation of numerous Quebecers in our Collective Energy initiative, we'll identify and seize promising opportunities to support the energy transition."

Through its efforts in terms of sustainability and social responsibility, Hydro-Québec jumped from fifth place in last year's ranking to first this year. It also clinched the top spot in 2018 and came in second in 2019.

For more information, see Hydro-Québec's Sustainability Report 2020 and the Corporate Knights ranking.

SOURCE Hydro-Québec

For further information: Caroline Des Rosiers, spokesperson, [email protected], 514 289-5005

Related Links

https://www.hydroquebec.com/

