MONTRÉAL, June 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Hydro-Québec is presenting the report on the dialogue that it carried out over the past few months to gather ideas and solutions to improve and its Action Plan and bring it to fruition. The discussions held were productive and demonstrated that Quebecers have a strong interest in the province's energy future.

Hydro-Québec has identified some of the main observations and is making over 40 commitments related to the following themes:

Social acceptability Transparence and predictability Service quality Energy efficiency Innovation Environmental leadership

These observations and commitments came about further to the following components of the dialogue:

Consultation of the general public: More than 16,000 people took part.

More than 16,000 people took part. Regional tour: 18 meetings were held with over 500 representatives of the various regions.

18 meetings were held with over 500 representatives of the various regions. Development of an economic reconciliation plan with First Nations and Inuit: More than 25 meetings were held with First Nations governments, Makivvik Corporation (representing the Inuit of Nunavik) and the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador.

More than 25 meetings were held with First Nations governments, Makivvik Corporation (representing the Inuit of Nunavik) and the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador. Meetings with various groups and associations: Nearly 40 organizations took part, including environmental and consumer groups, energy experts and unions.

"I would like to thank all those who answered our invitation and expressed their aspirations, ambitions and sometimes even their frustrations about our energy future. We also learned a great deal about their expectations regarding Hydro-Québec's role," said Michael Sabia, President and CEO of Hydro-Québec. "As a result of this dialogue, Hydro-Québec is much more aware of the needs of its partners and customers and the different realities in all of Québec's regions."

The Action Plan 2035 is a society-wide endeavor that Hydro-Québec is committed to implementing in collaboration with the public. The meetings held in the context of this dialogue have laid the foundations for an ongoing conversation with all Quebecers. Hydro-Québec plans to maintain this approach in order to inform its reflections and guide its actions.

To consult the report in its entirety: Report and Commitments Stemming from the dialogue on the Action Plan 2035 – The Energy Transition: A Major Society-Wide Project (In French – English version coming up).

SOURCE Hydro-Québec

Information: Media Relations, Hydro-Québec, 514-289-5005 (option 2), [email protected]