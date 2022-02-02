MONTRÉAL, Feb. 2, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Following the Collective Energy initiative launched in March 2021 to collect the public's ideas about the energy transition, Hydro-Québec is inviting Quebecers to be permanently involved in the company's development by participating in a public consultation panel. The Hydro & Me Panel is a community of Quebecers that Hydro-Québec will consult regularly for their opinions on different topics.

Quebecers who join the Hydro & Me Panel will have the chance to influence Hydro-Québec's decisions and policies by sharing their experiences and opinions as part of consultations. By doing so, they'll be helping to shape Québec's energy future and enable Hydro-Québec to better serve its customers.

"The enthusiasm of Quebecers for the Collective Energy initiative and the ambitious ideas they submitted have inspired us to include the public in our discussions throughout the year on topics that will affect various aspects of Hydro-Québec's activities in the short and long term. We are listening, and we are inviting everyone who would like to reflect with us on Québec's energy future to participate in the Hydro & Me Panel," noted Julie Boucher, Vice President – Customer Experience, Communications and Community Relations.

The consultations will generally be carried out via online questionnaires and will address a range of topics related to Hydro-Québec's mission and activities, such as the following:

Your needs and expectations when it comes to new products and services

Your energy efficiency habits

Your motivations to adopt new behaviours or not

Your opinions on Hydro-Québec's projects

Your interest in Hydro-Québec's energy efficiency programs

The progression of your perceptions of energy transition issues

All Québec residents 18 or older can sign up for the Hydro & Me Panel. Participants will also have the chance to win prizes and be among the first to get information on Hydro-Québec's upcoming projects.

