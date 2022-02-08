An all-inclusive charging service that fully supports the company for every step involved in successfully transitioning to electric vehicles, from selecting and installing charging infrastructure to operating and maintaining it, as well as smart energy management.

A smart charging management platform made up of a cloud application that ensures the optimal charging of EVs and integrates into fleet operators' existing activities. The platform, which optimizes energy costs, is compatible with all types of existing vehicles, charging stations and software.

"We are pleased to act as an ally for carriers to accelerate and facilitate their energy transition. Our innovative solutions help ensure they can reliably charge their vehicles while reducing their energy costs and minimizing the impact of the electricity demand on Hydro-Québec's grid," explained Jeff Desruisseaux, CEO in Residence at InnovHQ.

This service offering is being launched following the success of a pilot project carried out in recent months with Autobus Groupe Séguin, which enabled that company to optimally integrate electric school buses into its fleet while benefiting from the required technology and support.

These solutions meet the needs of many types of vehicle fleets, in particular those used for urban transport, school transportation, parcel delivery, utilities, freight services and municipal services.

Hydro-Québec's team of charging solution experts would like to collaborate with as many players as possible in the electric road transportation ecosystem, and subsequent announcements will be made in the coming months in this regard.

For more information: https://www.hydroquebec.com/charging-solutions/

About Hydro-Québec

Hydro-Québec generates, transmits and distributes electricity. It is Canada's largest electricity producer and ranks among the world's largest hydropower producers. The Québec government is its sole shareholder. It uses mainly renewable generating options, in particular large hydro. Its research facilities, collectively called Institut de recherche d'Hydro-Québec (IREQ), conduct R&D in energy-related fields, including energy efficiency and storage. For more information: hydroquebec.com

About InnovHQ

InnovHQ is a Hydro-Québec subsidiary whose mission is to stimulate innovation and develop business opportunities designed to accelerate the energy transition. Hydro-Québec's breakthroughs in R&D have given rise to the creation of several subsidiaries that actively help support the energy transition by developing value-added products and services for its different customers.

