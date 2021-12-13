MONTRÉAL, Dec. 13, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Hydro-Québec is launching calls for tenders in order to meet the long-term electricity needs of its Québec customers through blocks of energy determined by Québec government regulations. One of the calls for tenders is for a block of 480 MW from renewable energy sources and the other one is for a block of 300 MW generated by wind power.

As stated in the 2021 progress report on the Electricity Supply Plan 2020–2029 (in French only), growth in electricity demand in Québec will reach 20 terawatthours (TWh) by 2029—an increase of 12%.

Deliveries must begin no later than November 30, 2026.

The contracts must be approved by the Régie de l'énergie.

Here are some important dates from the schedules shown in the call for tender documents:

Pre-bid conference dates for potential bidders:

For the 300-MW block – virtual session: January 26, 2022



For the 480-MW block – virtual session: January 27, 2022

Bid submission deadline: No later than 4 p.m. on July 21, 2022 (Montréal time)

These calls for tenders may be modified according to the decision of the Régie de l'énergie concerning the "Demande d'approbation des grilles de pondération des critères d'évaluation des soumissions pour les appels d'offres de 480 MW d'énergie renouvelable (A/O 2021-01) et de 300 MW d'énergie éolienne (A/O 2021-02) et d'une clause de renouvellement aux contrats (R-4110-2019 – Phase 3)".

Hydro-Québec has mandated Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton & Cie to assist in the tendering process and to act as its official representative.

Information regarding the calls for tenders launched by Hydro-Québec in its electricity distribution activities is provided on the following website:

https://www.hydroquebec.com/electricity-purchases-quebec/

SOURCE Hydro-Québec

For further information: Maxence Huard-Lefebvre, 514 289-5005, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.hydroquebec.com/

